Watch now: A coloring book about feet? Central Illinois podiatrist hopes to help kids

The book includes some of the common foot ailments children may face, like warts, fungus and heel spurs. Each is represented by a cartoon antagonist, or “Arch Enemies,” waiting for children to color them in. Opposite the coloring page is a page with some of the details about the ailment, such as causes and preventative measures.
“They can read about and they can learn about the diagnosis and how to prevent it in the future,” Cortese said.
Sammy Sole Saver also appears around the book, often offering tips such as, “Avoid going barefoot!” or “Your podiatrist will always make you feel better.”
Children can experience many foot problems, Cortese said. Beyond minor issues, they can also face problems like in-toeing, flat feet and toe walking, which may merit talking with the child's doctor.
The National Institutes of Health's MedlinePlus provides guidance about when children may need medical help for foot conditions. Some issues may fix themselves as the child grows, the agency said, while others merit a doctor's visit if they worsen or cause pain. More information can be found on Foot Injuries and Disorders page of medlineplus.gov.
The character of Sammy has been used around Cortese Foot and Ankle Clinic for years, sometimes acting as a spokesperson for the office in advertisements and other promotional materials. Now, Cortese hopes that Sammy can help kids learn about and be less afraid of visiting a podiatrist and any problems they might be having with their feet.
“That’s the whole purpose of this, is to get the child to relax and feel comfortable,” he said.
Cortese also plans to sell collectable stickers depicting Sammy and the Arch Enemies, starting at next month's Midwest Podiatry Conference. The books should appeal to medical professionals beyond the field of podiatry, he said, and doctors could give the book to patients and their families to help them feel more comfortable.
Part of the inspiration behind the book was the "shmoo" character from the Li’l Abner comic strip. Cortese remembers going to his dentist's office and getting little dolls of the plump, bowling pin-shaped character, which experienced wild popularity and appeared on dozens of different products in the late 1940s.
He hopes his books and stickers can provide a similar feeling to kids today.
“It was a good feeling to go to the dentist and get these Shmoos,” he said.
Dr. Carl Cortese shares his "Sammy Sole Saver" coloring book with his grandson, Cole Cortese, 11, on Friday as they explore the task of teaching young people how to take care of their feet while visiting in his Normal office.