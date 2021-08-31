Watch now: 81% of McLean County ICU beds in use

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department is now, again, publicizing the percentage of beds available between the county's two hospitals.

The change comes as COVID-related hospitalizations at both Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers increased over the past month.

As of Tuesday, 81% of all intensive care unit beds in the county were occupied, along with 84% of all total beds at both hospitals.

Three more people were hospitalized locally as COVID patients in the past day, bringing that total to 33. Six county residents were released from hospitalization, bringing that number down to 20.

The emergency medical region of the state McLean County is grouped in, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health's Office of Preparedness and Response, currently has 41 ICU beds available out of 235 total in an area that stretches from McLean to Henderson, Mercer and Rock Island counties.

During a press conference Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he is "hopeful" the curve will begin to trend downward.

"I would also encourage you to take a look at hospitalization numbers over the last week. They have been going up, though, a smaller number each day," he said. "And when I say hospitalizations, I want to be clear what I’m talking about: new people entering the hospital, because you can have people that have been in the hospital for some time leaving the hospital; that doesn’t tell you very much about where the disease is, how rampant it is.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"But new hospitalizations just recently started flattening, which is great. And again, I’m very hopeful, and I pray for it every day, that we can head back down and (have) fewer mitigations and everybody getting back to a more normal way of life."

Another 43 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed locally in the past day, county health officials said. There have been 1,556 cases in the month so far, and 20,427 since last year.

Of all the known cases, MCHD considers 19,696 as being "recovered."

Nearly 40 people have been released from isolation. There are now 466 isolating due to exposure, the health department said, down 37 from the previous day.

As of Monday, the percentage of tests returning positive for the virus ticked up slightly to 3.8%. The cumulative percentage of tests that have been positive for COVID in the past year remained unchanged at 4.7%.

To-date, more than 432,500 such tests have been run for results.

No additional deaths were reported Tuesday.