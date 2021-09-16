Watch now: 60 more COVID cases confirmed in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Another COVID patient is in the intensive care unit at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, according to new data Thursday.

Carle Health usually updates on Mondays an internal dashboard that tracks COVID hospitalizations throughout its system; on Thursday, updated information was released, showing a total of 18 COVID patients at its hospital in Normal.

OSF HealthCare released similar data on Thursday, but did not specify at which hospitals its COVID patients are staying; it announced instead a total of 141 COVID patients across its Illinois locations. Of those patients, 111 were unvaccinated, the Peoria-based system reported.

The McLean County Health Department said there are 32 COVID patients between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers, one fewer than reported Wednesday.

Three more county residents have been hospitalized at locations either in or outside the county, bringing that total to 28.

Locally, 93% of all total hospital beds in the county were reported as in use Thursday, as were 81% of all intensive care unit beds, per MCHD.

Another 60 cases of the virus confirmed in the past day have brought the total of known COVID cases in McLean County to 21,410, MCHD said.

Of all known cases, 20,629 are considered recovered.

There are now 502 people isolating at home due to exposure, and the percentage of tests that have returned positive for COVID-19 in the past week went up slightly. The rolling, seven-day test positivity rate ticked up to 3.4% as of Wednesday, up from 3.2% and 3% in the two previous days.

McLean County remains under what the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls a "high" level of community viral spread. Data as of Wednesday from the CDC estimates there are nearly 260 COVID cases per 100,000 people in the county.

Approximately 183,363 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered locally, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Still within the same percentage overall, the number of fully vaccinated people in the county ticked up to 92,019 people — about 53.24% of the population.