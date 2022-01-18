Watch now: 6 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County since Friday

BLOOMINGTON — Six additional COVID-related deaths were reported in McLean County since Friday, the health department announced Tuesday.

This brings the county's total COVID-related deaths to 326. The patients include a woman in her 50s, two women in their 70s, one man in his 60s and two men in their 70s.

One man in his 70s was associated with long-term care, but the other patients were not, according to the health department.

An additional 1,618 new coronavirus cases reported since Friday, and as of Tuesday there were 59 McLean County residents hospitalized due to the virus with 3,329 people isolating at home and 1,645 are recovered.

The hospitals' intensive care units are at 96% capacity, and 99% of total beds are in use, the MCHD reported.

Carle Health in a Facebook post said Tuesday that 44 COVID patients were in Carle BroMenn Medical Center and 7 of those were in the ICU. This indicates 15 COVID patients were hospitalized at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center at the time of MCHD's report.

McLean County continues to see a high community transmission rate according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data with a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 13.5% through Monday.

Those seeking COVID-19 testing can find local test sites at health.mcleancountyil.gov.

Vaccination clinics this week are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Grossinger Motors Arena.

A clinic for children ages 5 to 11 will run 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Grossinger Motors Arena. Appointments are required.

Pre-registration is recommended for all clinics to reduce wait time. Appointments can be made online at health.mcleancountyil.gov, or by calling the MCHD COVID-19 Call Center 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at (309)-888-5600.

Since Friday, there have been 2,914 vaccine doses issued in McLean County. This brings the total to 256,081 doses administered. The MCHD said 58.95% of the county is fully vaccinated, which is just under Illinois' vaccination rate of 61.48%.

Just over 92% of people ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated, and around 62% for the age groups of 12-17 and 18-64, according to the MCHD. Just over 19% of children ages 5-11 have been vaccinated in McLean County.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

