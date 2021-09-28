Watch now: 54% of McLean County residents fully vaccinated

BLOOMINGTON — After staying within the same percentage point for nearly the entire month, the number of McLean County residents that are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 pushed past 54% Tuesday.

That rate is now 54.06%, according to updated data from county health officials. The county now trails Illinois' overall fully vaccinated rate, which is 55%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The percentage of 12-17 year-olds in McLean County that are fully vaccinated bumped up Tuesday to 56%, according to MCHD data. Nearly 90% of all adults 65 years and older are fully vaccinated, along with 58% of those between 18 and 64 years of age.

More McLean County residents have been released from isolation after exposure to the virus, MCHD said. The number of people self-isolating dropped by 15 down to 360 on Tuesday.

MCHD said 51 new cases were confirmed in the past day, bringing the total of known cases since last year to 22,076. Of all known cases, MCHD considers 21,384 as recovered.

Five people who were hospitalized at either Carle BroMenn or OSF St. Joseph medical centers due to COVID-19 have been released, per MCHD. There are 26 people hospitalized locally for the virus. Between both hospitals, MCHD said 98% of all, total beds were in-use Tuesday afternoon, as well as 88% of all intensive care unit beds.

The number of county residents who are at hospitals either in or outside of McLean County due to COVID remained unchanged, sitting at 26 since Monday.

No additional deaths were reported.

Although the estimated number of cases per 100,000 people in the county has fluctuated greatly within the past several weeks, McLean County continues to be designated as having a "high" rate of community viral spread, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest figures as of Sunday from the CDC estimate there are about 228 cases per 100,000 locals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0