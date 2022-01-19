Watch now: 531 new COVID cases added in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Coronavirus continues to spread through McLean County, with 531 new cases reported since Tuesday, a drop from the more than 1,600 reported over the holiday weekend, according to the health department.

This brings the county to a total 3,565 new cases of the virus since last Wednesday, the McLean County Health Department reported. The county has seen 42,024 cases since the pandemic began.

The new cases come as Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwardy said the city has passed the peak of a massive spike in cases driven by the omicron variant, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

“We are a long way from being out of the woods,” Arwady said during a news conference. ”The threat is in no way over, but the news is good in terms of the direction that it’s turning."

Last week the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases pushed Illinois' hospital capacity to its limits, prompting the state to bring in more than 2,000 additional health care workers.

Chicago's COVID-19 positivity rate peaked at around 20% on Jan. 1 and has dropped to around 13% this week, the Associated Press reported. At its peak, the city reported 8,553 new cases on Jan. 4, and is currently averaging just under 3,000 a day.

Despite the slight dip in new cases, Chicago's public health officials said hospitalizations have yet to flatten. The city will not be considering dropping its indoor mask mandates or vaccination proof for indoor venues, and it will not be taking any states off its travel advisory list, according to the Associated Press.

As of Wednesday, there are 2,734 people isolating at home in McLean County, with 58 residents reported to be hospitalized due to COVID, according to MCHD.

There are 56 patients hospitalized in McLean County due to the virus, and the hospitals' intensive care units are at 89% capacity, with 97% of all total beds in use, the MCHD reported.

Carle Health in a Facebook post said Tuesday that 39 COVID patients were in Carle BroMenn Medical Center and eight of those were in the ICU. This indicates 18 COVID patients were hospitalized at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center at the time of MCHD's report.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicates McLean County is experiencing a high community transmission rate. The MCHD reported the county has a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 13.6% as of Monday.

Those seeking COVID-19 testing can find local test sites at health.mcleancountyil.gov.

The testing site at the Interstate Center in Bloomington tested 366 people on Wednesday with no wait times, according to Reditus Laboratories, which operates that site.

Several vaccination clinics through the health department are scheduled for people ages 12 and older at Grossinger Motors Arena:

Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, noon to 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 31, noon to 2:45 p.m.

Booster doses are available for those who received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine five months ago.

Vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11 are available by appointment for the following dates at Grossinger Motors Arena:

Monday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 31, 3 p.m. to 6 P.m.

Pre-registration is recommended for all clinics to reduce wait time. Appointments can be made online at health.mcleancountyil.gov, or by calling the MCHD COVID-19 Call Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 309-888-5600.

Since Tuesday, there have been 693 vaccine doses issued in McLean County, according to the health department. This brings the total to 256,774 doses. The MCHD said 59.02% of the county is fully vaccinated, which trails just behind Illinois' vaccination rate of 61.56%.

Just over 92% of people ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated, and around 62% for the age groups of 12-17 and 18-64, according to the MCHD. Just under 20% of children ages 5-11 have been vaccinated in McLean County.

On Tuesday the health department reported six additional COVID-related deaths over the holiday weekend, bringing the total number of deaths to 326.

