Watch now: 40 kids get COVID vaccines at Grossinger arena

BLOOMINGTON — Mufaddal Jawadwala, 8, was one of about 40 kids Tuesday who started the process to become fully vaccinated during a clinic at the Grossinger Motors Arena.

The McLean County Health Department organized the by-appointment-only event for children 5-11, a first for the agency. The vaccines are also available through hospitals, doctors and retailers.

The health department previously had vaccine clinics at the arena for adults and those 12-17.

The Tuesday event follows emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COMIRNATY vaccine from the Food and Drug Administration in late October. So far, only the Pfizer vaccine has received authorization for children from 5 to 18 and for adults, while the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines have been authorized for adults.

Jawadwala, 8, was excited to get the vaccine.

“I’m really happy about it,” he said.

His father, Mustafa Jawadwala, said that the family had been pretty cautious and locked down for about year. Mufaddal said that now that he has the vaccine, hopefully he will soon be able to get back to doing some of the things he has not been allowed to during the pandemic.

In-person school was a bit of a concern, Mustafa Jawadwala said. He trusted the district to make the right choices to keep the kids safe, but feels better now that children can get vaccinated.

“We were concerned with him going to school when the vaccine wasn’t out,” Mustafa Jawadwala said.

He was also concerned about kids' mental health during the pandemic and thinks in-person learning has helped with that, he said.

About 28 million kids ages 5 to 11 are eligible. The White House says the federal government has procured enough of the two-dose vaccine for all of them.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona also are sending a letter to school districts across the country calling on them to organize vaccine clinics for their newly eligible students. The officials are reminding school districts that they can tap into billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief money to support pediatric vaccination efforts.

From Sept. 2 through Nov. 3, children under the age of 17 accounted for 31% of new COVID-19 cases in McLean County, according to the health department data. Children under the age of 11 accounted for 22% of new cases. As of Nov. 4, 58.6% of children aged between 12 and 17 in the county had been vaccinated.

A Pfizer study of 2,268 children found the vaccine was almost 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections. The FDA studied the shots in 3,100 vaccinated kids in concluding the shots are safe.

Tuesday’s clinic was by appointment only, as is one scheduled next Tuesday at Grossinger Motors Arena. More clinics are planned, including after school hours.

The first clinic was kept smaller on purpose, Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said. The department will be looking at this clinic and how it went as they plan future ones. The department also continues to provide vaccinations, including against COVID-19, throughout the week by appointment.

Parents can also contact their children's pediatrician with questions or to possibly make a vaccine appointment, McKnight said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

