Watch now: 3rd doses of Pfizer vaccine available in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Following state and federal recommendations regarding third doses of the Pfizer vaccine, a number of McLean County locations will offer the additional shot to certain groups of people.

Both Hy-Vee and CVS said in news releases Friday that their pharmacies would begin offering third doses of the vaccine for the immunocompromised, along with "booster" shots six months after the second Pfizer shot for people in frontline work or with underlying medical conditions.

The McLean County Health Department on Friday said it was still awaiting further guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health on administering booster shots. The department said it will continue to give out third doses of Pfizer to a previously defined group of immunocompromised people by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The (third) additional dose is intended to improve immunocompromised people’s response to their initial vaccine series. However, it is not the same as a booster dose, which is given to people when the immune response to a primary vaccine series is likely to have waned over time," MCHD said of the decision to await more guidance.

So far, more than 184,956 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County and 53.79% of the overall population is fully vaccinated.

A woman in her 60s is the latest COVID-related fatality in the county, MCHD reported Friday. She was not affiliated with any long-term care facilities. Her death brings the county's death total to 256 since last year.

Another 59 cases of the virus were confirmed in the past day, MCHD said, bringing the overall total of known cases in the county to 21,852.

Two McLean County residents were released from hospitalization at locations either in or outside of the county, bringing that total down to 31 residents who are considered COVID patients.

The number of COVID patients hospitalized locally between OSF St. Joseph and Carle BroMenn medical centers remained unchanged from Thursday, at 30 patients.

Just a small percentage of hospital beds were available in the county per MCHD's afternoon report Friday: 96% of intensive care unit beds, as well as 96% of all total beds, were reported as in use.