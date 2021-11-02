Watch now: 39 new COVID cases in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Tuesday said 39 new COVID cases have been confirmed in the past day.

A few dozen people have been released from isolation since Monday, MCHD also said, putting the number of people who are isolating due to exposure at 199 Tuesday.

Between that figure and the number of county residents who are hospitalized as COVID patients either in or outside of the county (15), there are 214 active or ongoing cases in the area currently.

There have been 23,268 known cases in the past year, 22,778 of which are considered as having recovered.

Two more people have been hospitalized for COVID-related reasons in the past day. There are now 12 COVID patients between OSF St. Joseph and Carle BroMenn medical centers, MCHD reported.

Both hospitals reported to MCHD Tuesday afternoon that 92% of all intensive care beds and 92% of all, total beds available in the county were in-use.



No additional deaths were reported Tuesday.

Vaccination rates continue to climb in McLean County, but that uptick is likely due in large part to an uptick in booster doses. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson booster doses are available at pharmacies throughout the county and at mass vaccination clinics held by MCHD, although the department noted first doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children under 11 are not yet being scheduled. MCHD said it would begin taking appointments once federal approval is formally given and recommended by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

According to IDPH, more than 198,785 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County so far. About 55.62% of the population, or 96,130 residents are considered fully vaccinated.

