BLOOMINGTON — Three more people have died from COVID-related complications, the McLean County Health Department reported Thursday.

Two women in their 80s and one man in his 70s are the latest fatalities from the virus. The women were not affiliated with long-term care facilities, but the man did live in a long-term care facility.

While 18 deaths have been reported this month, the department clarified that only 11 of those deaths actually occurred in October, adding that the process of determining and recording a cause of death can take weeks before MCHD receives that information.

MCHD Spokeswoman Marianne Manko said December 2020 was actually the deadliest month of the pandemic for McLean County, when 74 people reportedly died of COVID-related complications in that month. The second-highest month, according to MCHD data, was January 2021, in which 45 people died.

In all, there have been 275 COVID deaths in McLean County.

Another 23 cases were confirmed in the past day, MCHD said, bringing the month's total to 920 cases so far. There have been 23,122 known cases in the past year; MCHD considers 22,609 of them as having recovered.

Fourteen McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19, a three-person drop since Wednesday. Between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers, there are 14 reported COVID patients, a two-person drop from the day before.

MCHD said both hospitals are reporting a total of 85% of all intensive care beds as in use, along with 89% of all total beds available.

Approximately 700-plus doses of vaccine were given out in the past day, bumping the overall total administered locally 195,477.