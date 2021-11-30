Watch now: 3 COVID deaths reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Three additional COVID-related deaths were reported Tuesday in McLean County.

The deaths include one man in his 20s and two women in their 70s. None of them were associated with a long-term care facility, the McLean County Health Department reported.

There have now been 287 COVID-related deaths reported in the county, according to MCHD.

The health department also reported 71 new cases; 577 people are isolating at home and 18 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized because of the virus. Twenty-one total patients are being treated for COVID at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph or Carle BroMenn medical centers.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 92% of intensive care unit beds and 99% of all beds are full.

The total known cases in McLean County since the pandemic began is 25,081 and 24,202 of those are considered to be recovered.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 8.3% through Monday.

Over the holiday weekend, 383 new cases were reported and a new variant of the virus known as omicron was designated a "variant of concern."

According to the CDC, McLean County is experiencing high community transmission, as is most of Illinois.

MCHD is asking anyone who might have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested five to seven days after that exposure, even if they have no symptoms.

If a person is exhibiting symptoms, they should be tested immediately, a MCHD spokesperson has said.

More than 614,100 tests have been conducted in McLean County to date for a cumulative positive rate of 4.1%.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 56.1% of McLean County residents are fully vaccinated, behind the state rate of 57.96%.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.