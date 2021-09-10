Watch now: 2 more McLean County deaths tied to COVID-19, health department says

BLOOMINGTON — Nearly 500 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the first 10 days of September.

Data released from the McLean County Health Department Friday showed 92 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the past day, bringing the month's total to 485.

By comparison, 338 cases were confirmed at the same time in August.

Since the pandemic's onset last year, there have been 21,042 known COVID cases. Of the confirmed cases, MCHD considers 20,271 as having recovered.

Nearly 500 people are in isolation due to exposure: MCHD reported 490 are isolating at home, a 42-person jump from Thursday.

The deaths of two additional people have been confirmed as COVID-related, MCHD reported Friday. The deaths of two men, one in his 30s and one in his 80s, bring the virus' fatality rate in the county to 251 since last year.

Two McLean County residents were released from the hospital by Friday, bringing the total of residents who are considered COVID patients at hospitals either in or outside of the county to 30.

The number of COVID patients split between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers dropped by five Friday, down to 31.

As MCHD and other medical organizations continue to tout vaccinations as an effective, preventative measure of community spread, MCHD said Friday it will offer vaccination clinics at the Make Music Normal Festival this weekend.

Friday's clinic was set for 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday's clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

About 52.7% of McLean County's overall population is fully vaccinated — or more than 91,130 people.

