Watch now: 2 more COVID deaths reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Two more people have died due to COVID-related complications, making 14 such deaths reported by the McLean County Health Department in October.

A man in his 40s and a man in his 90s are the latest COVID fatalities, MCHD said Wednesday. Neither lived in any long-term care facilities.

That brings the pandemic's death toll locally to 269 people in the past year.

Just 217 COVID cases were reported in the past week, a fall from a previous low of 267 reported for the week ending Oct. 13. That includes 48 cases confirmed in the past day.

Kids ages 0 to 11 marked the highest number of confirmed cases in the past week (71), with those in their 20s marking the second-highest count (35).

Twelve people were released from isolation in the past day, MCHD reported, bringing that total to 228 Wednesday.

Four McLean County residents were released from COVID-related hospitalizations in the past day.

There are now 14 residents considered COVID patients at hospitals either in or outside of the county.

Five people were released from local hospitals, putting the total of COVID patients between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers at 19 Wednesday.

Bed capacity eased some as well, with 14% of all total hospital beds being reported as available, along with 15% of all intensive care unit beds.

Data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows another decline in the rate of community spread of the virus. As of Tuesday, the CDC estimates there are 118 cases per 100,000 people in the county.

If that number dips below 100, McLean County will go from being designated as having a "high" rate of community spread to a "substantial" rate, although the designation change would not substantially change any mitigation efforts, such as masking or social distancing.

Test positivity rates ticked up slightly in the past day, sitting at 2% of all tests run in the past week as of Tuesday. That's a slight bump from a reported 1.8% the day before.

More than 538,500 tests have been run in the past year, giving the county a cumulative positivity rate of 4.2%.