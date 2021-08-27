Watch now: 131 new COVID cases confirmed Friday in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Two more county residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19 and nearly 500 people are in isolation due to exposure, according to the McLean County Health Department.
MCHD said Friday that 131 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the past day, bringing August's total to 1,333 cases so far. There have been 20,204 cases since the start of the pandemic; of those, 19,435 are considered recovered.
With the addition of two more hospitalizations as of Friday, there are now 29 McLean County residents considered COVID patients. The number of COVID patients hospitalized locally between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph dropped by four to 37.
MCHD's report Friday noted there have been 244 COVID-related deaths in the county to date, up one from the previous day's report, but details on the fatality were not immediately provided.
Test positivity rates remained unchanged Friday, sitting at 4.2% as of Thursday and 4.7% for the county since tests began being collected last year.
To date, more than 426,300 tests have been resulted.
The county inched closer to having fully vaccinated 52% of its population. As of late Friday afternoon, that percentage ticked up to 51.96%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
So far around 179,719 COVID-19 shots have been administered in McLean County.
