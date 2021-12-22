Watch now: 121 new COVID cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County added 121 cases of COVID on Wednesday, the same day state health officials reported a record for daily cases.

A total of 16,581 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus across the state pushed the total number of reported infections since the start of the pandemic past 2 million.

McLean County health officials said there have been 915 new cases between Dec. 15 and Wednesday. Almost 200 of those were people in their 20s, data shows.

The county on Wednesday surpassed 300 deaths since the pandemic started. The person who died was a woman in her 70s, the health department said.

Other county data released Wednesday:

31 residents with COVID are hospitalized

88% of intensive care unit beds are use

45 with COVID are hospitalized

The new cases reported statewide Wednesday pushed the average number of new daily cases over the past week to 11,561, the highest level since the week ending Nov. 22, 2020. Last fall’s surge peaked at 12,384 cases per day during the week ending Nov. 16.

The average number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 peaked at 6,119 per day the following week, and daily deaths from the disease peaked at 154 per day during the week ending Dec. 11, 2020.

In comparison, the 4,178 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide as of Tuesday night pushed the seven-day average to 3,909 over the past week, the 66 deaths reported Wednesday brought the average over the past week to 49 per day. As of Wednesday, the state’s death toll stood at 27,357 since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations and deaths are still rising, however, with the average number of hospitalizations up nearly 15% in the past week and daily deaths up more than 14%. Both measures of the virus’s transmission, which lag behind a surge in cases, have more than doubled in the past month.

The latest surge — Illinois’ fifth since spring 2020 — comes as hospitals are filling up with patients seeking treatment not just for COVID-19 but for other ailments, some of whom delayed care earlier on in the pandemic.

With screenings for the coronavirus more widespread than ever before, the case positivity rate — the percentage of new cases as a share of total tests — remains well below its peak during the fall 2020 surge. For the week ending Tuesday, the statewide case positivity rate averaged 6%, compared with the peak of 13.2% for the week ending Nov. 12, 2020.

The prevalence of vaccines during the latest surge also means that fewer people who contract COVID-19 are ending up in the hospital or dying from the disease than last year. The vast majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be among those who are not fully vaccinated, according to health officials.

But the arrival of the omicron variant, which is highly contagious and has shown to be more resistant to the two-dose vaccine regimen, has public health officials strongly encouraging all who are eligible to receive a booster dose and for everyone to take extra precautions as they gather for the holidays.

The Chicago Tribune and Associated Press contributed to this report.

