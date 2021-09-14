Watch now: 109 COVID cases confirmed in McLean County over past day

Nearly every COVID-related metric ticked upward in the past day, with the exceptions of deaths, according to new data released by the health agency.

An additional 45 people in the county are in insolation after exposure to the virus, bringing that total to 488 people Tuesday. One more county resident was hospitalized due to COVID-19, MCHD said, putting the total of county residents who are considered COVID patients at 25.

One more person also was hospitalized locally as a COVID patient; Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers now have 30 such patients in their care.

Local hospital bed capacity remained tight Tuesday, with just 4% of all, total hospital beds reported as in-use, MCHD said. Intensive care unit bed capacity remained unchanged, sitting at 92% full for the second day in a row.

The percentage of tests that have returned positive for the virus in the past seven days ticked up slightly: As of Monday, MCHD said the county's rolling, seven-day positivity rate is at 3.2%.

More than 460,600 COVID tests have been run in the past year. Of those, 4.6% returned positive for the virus.

There have now been 21,266 known cases of COVID since the pandemic's start last year. MCHD reports 20,502 people have recovered from the virus.

No additional deaths were reported Tuesday. That figure remains at 251 people.

McLean County continues to lead its neighboring counties in the percentage of the population that is considered fully vaccinated.

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday showed the county had pushed just past having 53% of the population fully vaccinated — a percentage that represents about 91,755 people.

The county is just trailing the state's overall rate, which was just over 54% Tuesday afternoon, according to IDPH.

