Watch now: 1 COVID-related death, 645 cases added in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A woman in her 70s is McLean County’s latest COVID-related death, the health department reported Tuesday.

This brings the county’s total COVID-related deaths to 320.

The McLean County Health Department also reported 645 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with the local positivity rate increasing.

As of Tuesday, 5,963 people were isolating at home and 477 more people had been released from isolation and considered recovered from the virus since Monday’s MCHD report.

The county’s seven-day rolling positivity rate is 20.9%, up from Monday’s reported 19%.

Fifty McLean County residents are hospitalized because of the novel coronavirus and in total McLean County hospitals have 61 COVID patients.

The hospitals’ intensive care units are 92% full, and in total, 97% of hospital beds are in use, MCHD reported.

Carle Health in a Facebook post said Tuesday, 37 COVID patients were in Carle BroMenn Medical Center and seven of those were in the ICU. This indicates 24 COVID patients were hospitalized at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center at the time of MCHD’s report.

A high demand for testing continues in McLean County. Available testing facilities can be found at health.mcleancountyil.gov.

Vaccination clinics will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Activity and Recreation Center in Normal.

First, second and booster doses are available.

Clinic registration can be found at health.mcleancountyil.gov or by calling the MCHD COVID-19 Call Center between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 309-888-5600.

Additional vaccination locations can be found at vaccines.gov.

Approximately 251,330 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County and 58.62% of the population are fully vaccinated. Statewide, 61.1% of Illinoisans are fully vaccinated.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

