Watch now: 1,434 new COVID cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Long lines for COVID tests returned locally Monday and omicron cases surged statewide, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker warning that hospitalizations are about as high as they were last winter before vaccines were widely available.

“It is frustrating and tragic that two years into the pandemic, with multiple widely available and free, life-saving vaccines, that we are once again in this horrible position,” Pritzker said during a news conference in Chicago.

The Illinois Public Health Department reported 6,294 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday, the most since the pandemic began. Dr. Ngozi Ezike, IDPH director, said an average of 550 people are being admitted to hospitals each day.

With hospital beds for other emergencies “frighteningly limited,” Pritzker joined the Illinois Health and Hospital Association in urging health care providers to postpone non-emergency surgeries and procedures as needed to accommodate the influx of COVID-19 cases.

“This surge is testing our health resources yet again,” A.J. Wilhelmi, CEO and president of the IHA said.

About 85% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state are unvaccinated.

Locally, 1,434 new infections were reported from Thursday to Sunday in McLean County, as well as two additional deaths, both men in their 60s, according the department of health. Eighty-one percent of intensive-care bed units are in use and 97% of total beds are being used.

Though hospitals have become accustomed to managing bed capacity and the needs of COVID-19 patients over the course of the pandemic, Wilhelmi said the best way for people to provide relief for health care workers and facilities is to get vaccinated and boosted.

More than 19 million vaccines have been administered with about 60% of Illinois residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Pritzker fears the rise in COVID-cases will continue to increase as the virus incubates in those who were exposed during the holidays. He urged individuals to get tested as soon as possible.

Studies suggest the omicron variant has more mild symptoms but is highly contagious.

The state last week closed Secretary of State offices and lawmakers suspended two days of the upcoming Illinois General Assembly session.

Illinois entered 2022 record numbers of COVID-19 infections, in a pattern repeating across the country. St. Louis County health officials said Monday that Missouri's most populous county has recorded a record high for average new daily COVID-19 infections in the last seven days.

On Monday, wait times for tests varied from 30 minutes to nearly four hours at McLean County sites, as operations resumed after the holidays.

Vehicles were in a line stretching more than two blocks long on Route 9 outside the Reditus Laboratories COVID testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds and Interstate Center Monday morning. Wait times averaged two to three hours in the morning, but improved throughout the day.

Wait times for a test average between one and two hours on Mondays and Wednesdays, and less than an hour on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the fairgrounds site, Reditus spokesman Paul Swiech said. He said the company is expecting to increase staffing at the site to meet the demand.

Swiech said that because of about an hour long technical issue with the TestDirectly website used to register appointments, the longest wait time Monday reached three to four hours for a test. The technical issue was later resolved and wait times shrunk.

The COVID testing site at the fairgrounds administered 618 tests Monday.

Appointments are not required for the Reditus testing site at the fairgrounds, but people are encouraged to pre-register for a test at testdirectly.com “to make the process go quicker,” Swiech added.

The testing site recently expanded its hours to six days per week in response to a statewide initiative announced last week to open community-based testing sites Monday through Saturday.

The county fairgrounds testing site, at 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The location administered 671 tests last Friday, compared to 720 and 691 tests administered last Thursday and Wednesday, respectively, Swiech said.

Capitol News Illinois and The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

