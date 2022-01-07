Watch now: 1,281 new COVID cases break McLean County record for third time this week

BLOOMINGTON — Another record high number of COVID-19 cases was reported Friday in McLean County, as well as two additional COVID-related deaths, as the omicron variant of the virus continues to spread.

They include a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s, neither associated with a long-term care facility. Their deaths bring the total number of COVID-related deaths in McLean County to 315.

The McLean County Health Department also reported 1,281 new COVID cases Friday, the highest single-day increase for the county. The prior record of 1,032 was reported on Wednesday.

As of Friday, 46 McLean County residents are hospitalized because of the coronavirus and in total McLean County hospitals have 68 COVID patients.

Intensive care unit beds are full in Carle BroMenn and OSF HealthCare St. Joseph medical centers, according to the health department report. And 99% of total hospital beds in the county are in use.

Carle Health in a Facebook post said Friday that 38 COVID-19 patients are at Carle BroMenn and five of those are in the ICU. This indicates 30 COVID patients were in OSF HealthCare St. Joseph at the time of MCHD’s report.

MCHD also is reporting a 26.8% seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county as a high demand for testing continues.

At the testing site run by Reditus Laboratories at the Interstate Center in Bloomington, 600 people were tested Friday with an average wait time of about 45 minutes in the morning and 10-15 minutes in the afternoon, Reditus reported.

To find an available appointment locally, MCHD asks residents to go to health.mcleancountyil.gov.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced a total of 201,428 new COVID cases were reported statewide in the last seven days. This indicates a 57 percent increase over the previous week, while the weekly number of deaths rose 15 percent, to 444.

In Illinois more than 1.3 million laboratory tests were performed this week, bringing the preliminary statewide case positivity rate to 15.2 percent.

As of Thursday night, 7,096 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,123 patients were in the ICU and 639 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Vaccination efforts continue locally with five clinics scheduled in McLean County next week:

Noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10 at Grossinger Motors Arena

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Grossinger Motors Arena

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 at Grossinger Motors Arena

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) in Normal

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at Grossinger Motors Arena

First, second and booster doses are available.

Clinic registration can be found at health.mcleancountyil.gov of by calling the MCHD COVID-19 Call Center between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 309-888-5600.

Additional vaccination locations can be found at vaccines.gov.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

