 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking top story
COVID | LOCAL

Watch now: 1,281 new COVID cases break McLean County record for third time this week

  • 0

Omicron Surge Causes, Staffing Issues in the United States. The latest surge of the coronavirus pandemic has businesses across the country scrambling to keep their doors open. According to CNN, the wildly infectious Omicron variant has forced many workers to call in sick. . Already short-staffed businesses are hit with a wave of staff calling in sick. , Michael Pearce, senior economist at Capital Economics, via CNN. Many employees are reportedly worried about catching COVID-19 at work and spreading it to their families. The nation's labor force has been spread thin and worn down. Companies say they have had few other options but to stay open less. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a record 4.5 million Americans purposely left their jobs in November. Workers continued to quit their jobs at a historic rate. , Nick Bunker, director of research at Indeed Hiring Lab, via CNN. Labor experts say much of the quitting has occurred in low-wage sectors. Small business owners say it's been a trying time as far as staffing goes. . In November, 48% of small business owners in the United States said they had jobs for which they couldn't find workers

BLOOMINGTON — Another record high number of COVID-19 cases was reported Friday in McLean County, as well as two additional COVID-related deaths, as the omicron variant of the virus continues to spread.

They include a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s, neither associated with a long-term care facility. Their deaths bring the total number of COVID-related deaths in McLean County to 315.

The McLean County Health Department also reported 1,281 new COVID cases Friday, the highest single-day increase for the county. The prior record of 1,032 was reported on Wednesday.

As of Friday, 46 McLean County residents are hospitalized because of the coronavirus and in total McLean County hospitals have 68 COVID patients.

Intensive care unit beds are full in Carle BroMenn and OSF HealthCare St. Joseph medical centers, according to the health department report. And 99% of total hospital beds in the county are in use.

Carle Health in a Facebook post said Friday that 38 COVID-19 patients are at Carle BroMenn and five of those are in the ICU. This indicates 30 COVID patients were in OSF HealthCare St. Joseph at the time of MCHD’s report.

MCHD also is reporting a 26.8% seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county as a high demand for testing continues.

At the testing site run by Reditus Laboratories at the Interstate Center in Bloomington, 600 people were tested Friday with an average wait time of about 45 minutes in the morning and 10-15 minutes in the afternoon, Reditus reported.

To find an available appointment locally, MCHD asks residents to go to health.mcleancountyil.gov.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced a total of 201,428 new COVID cases were reported statewide in the last seven days. This indicates a 57 percent increase over the previous week, while the weekly number of deaths rose 15 percent, to 444.

In Illinois more than 1.3 million laboratory tests were performed this week, bringing the preliminary statewide case positivity rate to 15.2 percent.

As of Thursday night, 7,096 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,123 patients were in the ICU and 639 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Vaccination efforts continue locally with five clinics scheduled in McLean County next week:

  • Noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10 at Grossinger Motors Arena
  • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Grossinger Motors Arena
  • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 at Grossinger Motors Arena
  • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) in Normal
  • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at Grossinger Motors Arena

First, second and booster doses are available.

Clinic registration can be found at health.mcleancountyil.gov of by calling the MCHD COVID-19 Call Center between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 309-888-5600.

Additional vaccination locations can be found at vaccines.gov.

Gallery: Chicago schools shut for 2nd day over virus safety protocols

1 of 9

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Leaving your home to your children

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Leaving your home to your children

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News