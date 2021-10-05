Watch now: 1,200 vaccinated in McLean County in October's first 3 days

BLOOMINGTON — Nearly 1,200 COVID vaccination doses have been administered in McLean County within October's first three days, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

That's an uptick from September, in which fewer than 1,000 doses were given out in the first three days of the month.

The percentage of the county that is considered fully vaccinated continues its slow trend upward, with that figure moving from 54.3% to 54.4% in the past day.

McLean County's rate fell a little further behind the state's overall rate, which is currently at 55.6%, according to IDPH.

In total, more than 188,024 doses of the vaccine have been given out so far.

Area hospitalizations, which serve as a "lagging" or delayed indicator of COVID's affect on a community, bumped up slightly in the past day.

One more person was hospitalized locally with COVID-related complications, bringing the total of COVID patients at Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers to 26 Tuesday.

Fifteen of those patients are at Carle BroMenn in Normal, according to an internal dashboard compiled by Carle Health. Of those 15, four patients are in intensive care.

Similar data for OSF St. Joseph Medical Center was not immediately available Tuesday.

Of all hospital beds in McLean County, 10% were open on Tuesday, MCHD reported; of all intensive care unit beds, 92% were reported as in use.

The total of McLean County residents hospitalized as COVID patients increased by three in the past day, up to 29.

An additional nine people are self-isolating due to exposure to the virus, MCHD said, bringing that total to 312 people.

MCHD also said 58 new COVID cases were confirmed in the past day, bringing October's total so far to 139 cases.

The percentage of virus tests that came back positive for COVID in the past seven days ticked up slightly to 2.5% as of Monday, MCHD reported. That's up from 2.1% on Sunday.

More than 508,500 tests have been run in the past year, giving the county a cumulative positivity rate of 4.4%.

There have been 22,341 known COVID cases in McLean County in the past year, with 21,738 considered as "recovered."

No additional deaths were reported Tuesday.

