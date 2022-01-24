 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story
COVID | MCLEAN

Updated COVID data for McLean County released

Virus Outbreak-Vaccines-Omicron

The first case of COVID in Illinois was announced two years ago Monday. 

 Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press

Respiratory care practitioner Chad Goveia and ICU nurse Hannah Denault talk about how care has changed and the continued ways people can protect themselves and their community from COVID.

BLOOMINGTON — Three more people have died of COVID-related illness since the McLean County Health Department’s last report.

The department reported Monday a man in his 60s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s, none associated with a long-term care facility, had died, pushing the county’s total deaths from the virus to 332.

The weekend also resulted in 1,127 new COVID-19 cases since Friday. MCHD said 510 cases were added Friday, 362 added Saturday and 255 added Sunday.

Monday marked two years since COVID-19 was first detected in Illinois. In total, 44,451 cases have been reported in McLean County.

As of Monday, 59 McLean County residents were hospitalized because of the virus and a total of 54 COVID patients were in McLean County hospitals. About 77% of the county’s intensive care unit beds were in use and 94% of all hospital beds were in use.

MCHD reported 2,843 people were in isolation. Since Friday’s report, 1,144 people have been released from isolation and considered recovered from COVID.

The county’s rolling seven-day positivity rate is 10.5% through Sunday and McLean County is still experiencing high community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To find a testing site or to make an appointment, residents should go to health.mcleancountyil.gov.

111711-blm-loc-1clinic

Lisa Hanson, left, a sixth-grader in Olympia schools, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from Ana Kuta, a public health nurse with the McLean County Health Department, during a clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena on Nov. 16, 2021. 

Four local vaccination clinics are scheduled at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington:

  • 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25
  • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26
  • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27
  • Noon to 2:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31

The health department recommends pre-registration to reduce wait time and ensure the availability of the vaccine. Visit health.mcleancountyil.gov or call the MCHD COVID-19 Call Center at 309-888-5600 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Other vaccine locations can be found at vaccines.gov.

As of Monday, 59.26% of McLean County residents are fully vaccinated and 61.8% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Concerned about COVID-19?

