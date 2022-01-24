Updated COVID data for McLean County released

The department reported Monday a man in his 60s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s, none associated with a long-term care facility, had died, pushing the county’s total deaths from the virus to 332.
The weekend also resulted in 1,127 new COVID-19 cases since Friday. MCHD said 510 cases were added Friday, 362 added Saturday and 255 added Sunday.
As of Monday, 59 McLean County residents were hospitalized because of the virus and a total of 54 COVID patients were in McLean County hospitals. About 77% of the county’s intensive care unit beds were in use and 94% of all hospital beds were in use.
MCHD reported 2,843 people were in isolation. Since Friday’s report, 1,144 people have been released from isolation and considered recovered from COVID.
The county’s rolling seven-day positivity rate is 10.5% through Sunday and McLean County is still experiencing high community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Four local vaccination clinics are scheduled at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington:
10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27
Noon to 2:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31
The health department recommends pre-registration to reduce wait time and ensure the availability of the vaccine. Visit health.mcleancountyil.gov or call the MCHD COVID-19 Call Center at 309-888-5600 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Monday marks two years since the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was first detected in Illinois. Several waves of rising infection rates later, Bloomington-Normal medical professions are exhausted.
Lisa Hanson, left, a sixth-grader in Olympia schools, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from Ana Kuta, a public health nurse with the McLean County Health Department, during a clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena on Nov. 16, 2021.