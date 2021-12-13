UnityPoint, Carle Health consider integration of Central Illinois hospitals

PEORIA — UnityPoint Health is in talks to integrate its Peoria-based hospitals and clinics under Carle Health, which owns hospitals and clinics in Normal and Eureka.

UnityPoint Health has agreed to consider combining the Methodist, Proctor and Pekin hospitals and clinics, as well as Methodist College and other services, into Carle Health in two non-binding letters of intent, officials said Monday. The organizations will also consider additional partnerships for health care services.

"Our organizations share a deep commitment to improving the health of the people and communities we serve,” UnityPoint Health Central Illinois Regional President and CEO Keith Knepp said in a statement. "By combining our strengths in care delivery, health insurance, research and medical education, we are uniquely positioned to improve health in our communities and lower the overall cost of care.

"We look forward to working together to share expertise, advocate effectively on behalf of those we collectively serve, and help grow and sustain our health care workforce in the region.”

Urbana-based Carle Health acquired Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka, and their affiliated clinics for $190 million in June 2020.

UnityPoint Health owns hospitals and clinics throughout Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. The integration and partnership with Carle Health applies to its Central Illinois network.

