TOP STORIES OF '21 — NO. 2: COVID continues disruption of daily life

The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2021. This is No. 2. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 remained one of the dominant news stories for 2021, as the pandemic stretched from nine months, to a year, to 18 months and seems ready to stretch at least well into its second year through 2022. Almost every story The Pantagraph ran touched on COVID in one way or another.

As of Dec. 22, there have been 300 deaths in McLean County from COVID, with almost 28,000 residents having had the illness and recovered.

Vaccines have now been authorized for everyone older than five. The state saw most restrictions lifted in the summer but a resurgence of cases led Governor J.B. Pritzker to re-implement an indoor mask mandate, even for vaccinated people, in August.

At the same time, the governor also required K-12 employees to either be vaccinated or be tested weekly. The requirement for high education is even broader, covering not just employees but students as well.

Bloomington-Normal’s college and universities have reported widespread compliance with the new mandates, though there were exceptions. Both Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan had planned on requiring indoor masks and testing for unvaccinated students and employees even before the state mandate was put in place.

While area K-12 schools have largely avoided outbreaks that could have sent them to remote learning, they did receive pushback at school board meetings against the mandates.

At the same time, districts were working to undo learning loss from pandemic disruptions, with students returning to the classrooms throughout the year.

COVID-related funding brought millions of dollars to the area, including to businesses, municipalities and school districts. At the same time, many area businesses struggled to deal with supply chain problems, hesitant customers and uncertain hiring.

Much of the year was dominated by the delta variant of the coronavirus, which proved more contagious than the original variants of the virus. However, the U.S. will enter 2022 with the omicron variant as the dominant form of the virus in new cases.

Vaccines continue to be available in the area, although the county has been lagging behind the state in vaccination rates. Health officials point to vaccines as the best tool to get through the pandemic.

November saw the latest cohort begin receiving vaccines, as kids aged 5 to 11 started getting their doses. The McLean County Health Department has held specific clinics for the kids, who receive a smaller dose than adults.

Booster doses too were a new measure to fight the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now recommending that all people 18 and older receive a booster, and booster shots are also available for 16 and 17 year olds.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.