 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health Calendar

The latest health events in Central Illinois

  • 0
041720-blm-loc-1viruslove

Members of Evergreen Racquet Club donate blood during an American Red Cross blood drive on the club's tennis courts in Bloomington, Thursday, April 16, 2020. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
{{featured_button_text}}

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.

Appointments, ImpactLife; 12-3:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, Blood Drive, hosted by Re/Max Rising, inside Conference, 1015 Ekstam Drive, Bloomington.

Appointments, ImpactLife; 1-6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, Blood Drive, hosted by Mount Hope-Funks Grove FPD, inside Donor Bus, 209 S. Hamilton St., McLean. 

Red Cross blood drives

For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:

Monday; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Tuesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Wednesday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Heartland Community College Workforce Development Center, Normal; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Thursday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Delta Air Lines, Central Illinois Regional Airport, Bloomington; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

People are also reading…

Friday; 7:45 a.m..-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1:30-5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Normal. 

Sept. 11; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Sept. 12; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m.,, Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Five of the best exercises for stress relief

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Five of the best exercises for stress relief

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News