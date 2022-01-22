The latest health events in Central Illinois

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events:
Appointments, ImpactLife; 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23; Community blood drive hosted by Advent Lutheran; Family Life, 1211 S. Main St., Morton.
Appointments, ImpactLife; 1-6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 24; Community blood drive hosted by Mount Hope-Funks Grove FPD; Station, 209 S. Hamilton St., McLean.
Appointments, ImpactLife; 12:30-5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25; Community blood drive hosted by Five Points Washington; Conference Room, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.
Appointments, ImpactLife; 1-5 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 27; Community blood drive hosted by First United Methodist Church; Conference Room, 154 E. Washington St., East Peoria.
Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:
Monday; Platelets only, no blood drives.
Tuesday; 6:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Wednesday; 6:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 11:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Illinois State University Bone Student Center, Normal.
Friday; 10:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Jan. 29; 7:45-10:45 a.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 8 a.m.-12 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington.
Jan. 30; 8:45-10:45 a.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.