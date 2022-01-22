 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Health Calendar

The latest health events in Central Illinois

041720-blm-loc-1viruslove

Members of Evergreen Racquet Club donate blood during an American Red Cross blood drive on the club's tennis courts in Bloomington, Thursday, April 16, 2020. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events:

Appointments, ImpactLife; 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23; Community blood drive hosted by Advent Lutheran; Family Life, 1211 S. Main St., Morton.

Appointments, ImpactLife; 1-6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 24; Community blood drive hosted by Mount Hope-Funks Grove FPD; Station, 209 S. Hamilton St., McLean.

Appointments, ImpactLife; 12:30-5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25; Community blood drive hosted by Five Points Washington; Conference Room, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.

Appointments, ImpactLife; 1-5 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 27; Community blood drive hosted by First United Methodist Church; Conference Room, 154 E. Washington St., East Peoria. 

Red Cross blood drives

For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:

Monday; Platelets only, no blood drives. 

Tuesday; 6:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Wednesday; 6:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 11:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Illinois State University Bone Student Center, Normal.

Friday; 10:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Jan. 29; 7:45-10:45 a.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 8 a.m.-12 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington.

Jan. 30; 8:45-10:45 a.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

