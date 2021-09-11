 Skip to main content
Health Calendar

The latest health events in Central Illinois

041720-blm-loc-1viruslove

Members of Evergreen Racquet Club donate blood during an American Red Cross blood drive on the club's tennis courts in Bloomington, Thursday, April 16, 2020. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.

Appointments, ImpactLife; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21, hosted by YMCA, Gymnasium, 602 S. Main St., Bloomington.

Appointments, ImpactLife; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, hosted by OSF Medical Group, Conference Rooms A/B, 1701 E. College Ave., Bloomington.

Red Cross blood drives

For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:

Monday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1:15-5:45 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, Bloomington.

Tuesday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites, Bloomington; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Wednesday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites, Bloomington; 12-5 p.m., Hansen Student Center, Bloomington; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center; 12:15-5 p.m., Bone Student Center, Normal.

Friday; 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Sept. 18; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Sept. 19; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m.,, Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

