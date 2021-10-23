The latest health events in Central Illinois

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events:
Appointments, ImpactLife; 12:30-5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28; hosted by Five Points Washington Community Blood Drive; Conference, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington. Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit
RedCrossBlood.org: Monday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington. Tuesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington. Wednesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington. Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 12:30-5:30 p.m., St. Patrick Church of Merna, 1001 N. Towanda Barnes Road. Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Normal West High School, 501 N. Parkside, Normal. Oct. 30; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Grace Church, 1311 W. Hovey, Normal. Oct. 31; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
A look back at State Farm Insurance in Bloomington in 12 photos
A walk from State Farm agents and guests
Ran in The Pantagraph Monday, August 12, 1991.
See the clipping here.
Pantagraph Archives
Carl Sneed, VP of residential lending at State Farm Bank
Ran in The Pantagraph on Monday, December 30, 2002.
See the clipping here.
Pantagraph Archives
Darrell Kehl has been appointed VP of data processing and programming
Ran in The Pantagraph on Saturday, June 6, 1986.
See the clipping here.
Pantagraph Archives
Ed Rust Jr,. chairman and COO of State Farm
Ran in The Pantagraph on Tuesday, January 25, 2000.
See the clipping here.
Pantagraph Archives
Outage closes State Farm
Ran in The Pantagraph on Friday, February 23, 2007.
See the clipping here.
Pantagraph Archives
Reigning NBA MVP LeBron James speaks in the atrium of State Farm Insurance
Ran in The Pantagraph on Tuesday, Aug 11, 2009.
See the clipping here.
Pantagraph Archives
Sounds of Riveters' Hammers and the Grinding of Cement Churners
Ran in The Pantagraph on Sunday, February 24, 1929.
See the clipping here.
Pantagraph Archives
State Farm boss meets with redlining protesters
Ran in The Pantagraph on Wednesday, March 14, 1979.
See the clipping here.
Pantagraph Archives
The logo atop the headquarters receives a fresh coat of paint
Ran in The Pantagraph on Monday, April 9, 2018.
See the article here.
DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
We Need You - Buckle Up
Ran in The Pantagraph on Monday, July 1, 1985.
See the clipping here.
Pantagraph Archives
