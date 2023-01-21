The latest health events in Central Illinois

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events:
Appointments, ImpactLife; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Jan. 25, Assisi Room, 1800 E. Lake Shore Drive, Decatur; HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital community blood drive.
Appointments, ImpactLife; 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Jan. 26, Bloodmobile in Lot B, One College Park, Decatur; Richland Community College community blood drive.
Appointments, ImpactLife; 1-6 p.m., Jan. 26, FPD Station, 209 S. Hamilton St., McLean; Mount Hope-Funks Grove FPD community blood drive.
Appointments, ImpactLife; 2-6 p.m., Jan. 26, Rectory Basement, 412 Jackson St., Decatur; St. Patrick School community blood drive.
Appointments, ImpactLife; 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Jan. 28, Hudson Fire Station, Hudson; Hudson Woman’s Club & Hudson Elementary School community blood drive.
Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Monday; 12:45-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Tuesday; 12:15-6:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Wednesday; 12:15-6:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Bloomington High School, Bloomington; 11:45 a.m.-4 p.m., Illinois State University Bone Student Center, Normal.
Jan. 28; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 8 a.m.-12 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bloomington.
Jan. 29; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.