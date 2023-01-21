 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Health Calendar

The latest health events in Central Illinois

Members of Evergreen Racquet Club donate blood during an American Red Cross blood drive on the club's tennis courts in Bloomington, Thursday, April 16, 2020. 

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events:

Appointments, ImpactLife; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Jan. 25, Assisi Room, 1800 E. Lake Shore Drive, Decatur; HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital community blood drive.

Appointments, ImpactLife; 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Jan. 26, Bloodmobile in Lot B, One College Park, Decatur; Richland Community College community blood drive.

Appointments, ImpactLife; 1-6 p.m., Jan. 26, FPD Station, 209 S. Hamilton St., McLean; Mount Hope-Funks Grove FPD community blood drive.

Appointments, ImpactLife; 2-6 p.m., Jan. 26, Rectory Basement, 412 Jackson St., Decatur; St. Patrick School community blood drive.

Appointments, ImpactLife; 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Jan. 28, Hudson Fire Station, Hudson; Hudson Woman’s Club & Hudson Elementary School community blood drive.

Red Cross blood drives

For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

Monday; 12:45-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Tuesday; 12:15-6:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Wednesday; 12:15-6:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Bloomington High School, Bloomington; 11:45 a.m.-4 p.m., Illinois State University Bone Student Center, Normal.

Jan. 28; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 8 a.m.-12 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bloomington.

Jan. 29; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

