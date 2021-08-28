 Skip to main content
Health Calendar

The latest health events in Central Illinois

041720-blm-loc-1viruslove

Members of Evergreen Racquet Club donate blood during an American Red Cross blood drive on the club's tennis courts in Bloomington, Thursday, April 16, 2020. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.

Appointments, ImpactLife; 7-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, Blood Drive, hosted by Union Blood Drive, Laborers Local 362 Hall, 2012 Fox Creek Road, Bloomington. 

Appointments, ImpactLife; 12-3:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, Blood Drive, hosted by Re/Max Rising, inside Conference, 1015 Ekstam Drive, Bloomington.

Red Cross blood drives

For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:

Monday; 12-5 p.m., Eastland Mall, Bloomington; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Tuesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Wednesday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, Normal; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Thursday; 10:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Friday; 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, Normal.

Sept. 4; 7 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Sept. 5; 7:45-11:30 a.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

