The latest health events in Central Illinois

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.
Appointments, ImpactLife; 7-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, Blood Drive, hosted by Union Blood Drive, Laborers Local 362 Hall, 2012 Fox Creek Road, Bloomington.
Reditus Laboratories said 361 additional cases of the Delta variant and its sub-variants were detected during a sequencing run on Aug. 12. Those cases were comprised of people from all over Illinois, and accounted for 99% of all sequenced positives.
Burnout — whether due to pay, working conditions or otherwise — and an aging workforce are among the challenges facing the health care industry as a worker shortage that existed long before COVID continues to worsen.