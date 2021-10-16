 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Health Calendar

The latest health events in Central Illinois

  • 0
041720-blm-loc-1viruslove

Members of Evergreen Racquet Club donate blood during an American Red Cross blood drive on the club's tennis courts in Bloomington, Thursday, April 16, 2020. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events:

Appointments, ImpactLife; 8-11 a.m., Oct. 20, Macon County Community Blood Drive, Bloodmobile at Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur.

Appointments, ImpactLife; 12:30-3:30 p.m., Oct. 20, Skeff Distributing Company Blood Drive, Bloodmobile, 3585 E. L & A Industrial Drive, Decatur.

Red Cross blood drives

For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:

Monday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Illinois State University Bone Student Center, Circus Room, Normal.

Tuesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Illinois State University Bone Student Center, Brown Ballroom, Normal.

Wednesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 2-6 p.m., Eastland Mall, Bloomington.

Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 12-5 p.m., Hansen Student Center, Bloomington.

Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Oct. 23; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Oct. 24; 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to prepare your home for cooler weather

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Blood donations drop to critically low levels

Blood donations drop to critically low levels

"We are distributing blood donations faster than they are coming in and blood cannot be manufactured," said Lynn Hruska, executive director of the American Red Cross Serving Central Illinois.

The latest health events in Central Illinois

The latest health events in Central Illinois

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to prepare your home for cooler weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News