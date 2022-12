The latest health events in Central Illinois

Mississippi’s largest private insurer and its largest hospital have reached a new contract. That means patients covered by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi can resume seeking care at the University of Mississippi Medical Center at in-network rates. The two released a joint statement Friday that left unanswered whether the hospital or insurer came out on top in their struggle over how much the medical center should be paid. The long-term dispute over payment burst into the open on April 1, when the medical center went out-of-network. Patients covered by the insurer could still see medical center providers, but most faced higher costs.