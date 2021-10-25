The impact of skipping cancer screenings during COVID

BLOOMINGTON — Year after year, Jo Ann Schopp faithfully made the trek into the doctor's office to get a mammogram.

By February 2020, the last mammogram she would get in a pre-pandemic era, the practice had become routine. But with the introduction of COVID-19 to the U.S. later that winter, other health concerns were brought to the forefront.

"I think it's easy with the pandemic for people to delay things, just because of not wanting to be going into a place where you might be exposed to more illness or something like that," she remembers.

By the time she made it to her April 2021 mammography appointment, it had been 14 months since her last screening — two months past the recommended deadline of having an annual screening.

She remains grateful that the delay didn't extend much further into the year.

The screening revealed a spot on her breast, which a biopsy later revealed was cancer. An MRI revealed even more: The cancer was actually in both breasts, although the mammogram only detected it on one side.

"It was kind of a shock when I found out," Schopp said. "I ended up having lumpectomies on both sides but had I delayed, it could have been a lot worse."

Early detection didn't just save Schopp's life; it made it possible for her to avoid having the cancer spread to her lymph nodes and didn't merit chemotherapy treatment, which she found relieving.

"If I had delayed the screening another six months, it would be a totally different story," she said. "I feel fortunate about so many things that it was caught early, that I was able to, to keep working and then I had insurance to help cover it all. And I mean it was helpful having all the doctors, knowing up front who would be involved, and I could always call there to get a question answered."

As the pandemic stretches into its third year, medical professionals are urging anyone who remains on the fence about getting preventative treatment to do so as early as possible, despite a year in which many non-urgent procedures were initially cancelled.

Carle Health, OSF Healthcare and other area medical groups for a short time in 2020 delayed non-urgent care to conserve medical resources and reduce the chances for the virus' spread. Later in the year, elective procedures resumed, but that didn't mean that everyone came back en masse to receive their screenings.

Among OSF HealthCare patients, there was a drop of 26% in mammography screenings and a 29% drop in colonoscopies from 2019 to 2020.

The pandemic's impact on screenings, diagnoses and chemotherapy treatment could lead to nearly 2,500 excess breast cancer deaths by 2030 in the United States, researchers predicted in a report published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

The American Cancer Society estimates the drop in preventive screenings for five common cancers could lead to delayed or missed diagnoses for 80,000 people nationwide.

Dr. James Piephoff, director of radiation oncology at the OSF Moeller Cancer Center in Alton, welcomes the awareness campaign. Since the start of the pandemic, he said, patients have delayed mammograms, colonoscopies, CT lung scans and other screenings at "alarming rates."

“There are many patients I’ve seen that have been diagnosed with their cancer that would have been diagnosed several months or even a year earlier, if they had screening at the appropriate time," he said. "In almost all instances, being diagnosed earlier is better for prognosis, in both how we expect (a patient) to do and for treatment options."

Community Health Care Clinic Executive Director Mike Romagnoli said the free services his clinic offers also saw a dramatic hit during the pandemic. In particular, he said, people of color were impacted disproportionately.

"During the pandemic, screening rates for non-whites declined by 88%, which wiped out an 18% increase in screening rates from 2018-2019," he told The Pantagraph in an email. "Fear of going to the hospital was cited as the primary reason for this decline.

"Our patients have no other access to these critical services. For women in higher risk populations, it could be disastrous to miss these annual screenings."

Now cancer-free due to early detection, Schopp says she's motivated to continue telling her story as a sort of warning to those who might consider putting off a screening, whatever the reason.

"I don't know that my story is all that unique, but if it might help someone to realize that early detection is a good thing, then that is a good thing," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0