State grant will allow OSF, Chestnut Health to expand care for Medicaid patients

BLOOMINGTON — OSF HealthCare announced Wednesday that new services are coming for low-income patients thanks to $66 million in state funding.

A press release said the Illinois Department of Health and Family Services will spread that money out over five years between OSF and several federal qualified health centers, including Chestnut Health Systems in Bloomington.

Chestnut, along with OSF and other providers, are forming a Medicaid Innovation Collaborative, which the press statement said will work with community organizations to address social factors that impact health, like financial strains, housing and food insecurity.

OSF’s OnCall digital care platform will be offered through the partnership to help patients manage their care, make appointments and access resources.

The MIC will also focus on helping patients manage stress, anxiety and depression, and will provide maternal and child health care, health literacy, chronic disease management, cancer screening outreach, dental clinic expansions and mobile care teams.

The statement said health care workers will be equipped with digital tools to assess patient conditions, provide education and refer them to a provider when needed in underserved communities and rural areas.

Lori Laughlin, Chestnut’s director of marketing and communications, told The Pantagraph that their main piece in this initiative is providing dental care to people at or below poverty level and who receive Medicaid in McLean County.

“There’s a huge unmet need for dental care for people living at a lower income,” she said, adding that lack of dental treatment can impact a person's life.

She said Chestnut has hired a dental manager and they’re working to bring on a dentist and a dental hygienist. Laughlin expects they’ll be seeing patients late this year or early next year.

Chestnut also delivers services for primary and behavioral health, Laughlin said.

“It’s very exciting to integrate care that way to meet many needs for a single patient,” she said.

She said Chestnut bought a van for mobile care teams that will help people better manage chronic conditions.

The OSF release said remote monitoring will be offered for conditions including diabetes, high blood pressure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart failure and asthma.

Exact community organizations that will see mobile teams is to be determined.

Laughlin said Chestnut is grateful the state is recognizing health needs — especially dental care — and is enabling them to make it possible.

