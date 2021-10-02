State: Coronavirus deaths in Illinois surpass 25,000

SPRINGFIELD — The death toll in Illinois from the coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 25,000, the state Department of Public Health reported Friday.

The disease has killed 236 additional people since the department last reported the pandemic's extent in the state on Sept. 24, the department said. That raised the Illinois death toll to 25,017 among 1,630,864 cases across all 102 counties.

The state has 18,735 newly confirmed and probable cases of the disease over the past week, the department said.

More than 81% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 64% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of Illinois’ total population, nearly 68% have received at least one vaccine dose and 53% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.

