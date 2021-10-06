Specialized COVID treatment available to high-risk patients in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — The test results came back positive for COVID-19.

Now what?

While it's certainly possible to treat COVID like any other respiratory infection — wait it out and hope to avoid getting sicker — area health care professionals want people to know they could be eligible for a treatment that's aimed at minimizing potential complications.

It's called monoclonal antibody treatment and, according to the Food and Drug Administration, it works via “laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses,” including SARS-CoV-2.

The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the treatment earlier this year in response to the Delta variant surge that prompted a new wave of COVID cases which, in many instances, were more serious than those of the original variant.

"The amazing thing is that, whether it's a sense of relief that the patients are experiencing or reality, many of them say, 'Wow, I already feel a difference,'" said Dr. James Nevin, chief medical officer for Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. "I think that's good, whether it's in their head or their body, to have that perception of almost immediate relief from some of the aches and everything that go along with having COVID."

But Nevin would like to be clear: The treatment isn't a substitute for vaccination or something to plan on receiving if a COVID case turns serious. Eligibility, while wider than it used to be, is still limited to a "high-risk" category of people.

According to the federal Department of Health and Human Services, people ages 12 and older who have tested positive for COVID or been exposed to it and have diabetes, hypertension, asthma, sickle cell disease and other immuno-compromising conditions are among those considered at a greater risk of ending up hospitalized.

"If you come into the hospital and you're short of breath or need oxygen, this is not a treatment that's going to be given to you," he said. "It would be like rolling the dice and saying, 'OK, I'm here getting into a car accident and I'm just going to get a broken ankle, so that's why I don't need to wear my seatbelt.'"

Still, health officials do want people to be aware of the treatment's availability so those at "high risk" can avoid ending up in a hospital bed.

Last week, Morris Hospital in Grundy County got the word out by issuing a press release on the treatment, touting its success rate in keeping COVID-positive people out of the hospital.

As of Sept. 27, Morris Hospital had administered 218 monoclonal antibody infusions — 62 of which were in the previous month. Fewer than 10 of those who received the infusion ended up in the hospital, according to the release.

“It definitely decreases the duration of COVID symptoms in terms of the number of days they felt ill,” Morris Hospital infectious disease physician Dr. James Bolden said in a statement. “I’ve been satisfied with how the treatment has performed in terms of keeping people out of the hospital.”

Neither health care system had an exact total of patients who have received the treatment, although Nevin said the figure is in the "hundreds" and OSF HealthCare spokeswoman Libby Allision said the prompt care site averages about five per day.

So why isn't the treatment more well known?

Nevin said he thinks it's due to how limited the eligibility pool was in the beginning.

"We really kind of were limited in the numbers that we would give it to, initially," he said. "I think that once they found out that this is really profound, they opened it up, and (at that point) they had the bandwidth to deal with it."

