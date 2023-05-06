While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines.
Here are upcoming events:
Appointments, ImpactLife; 1-6 p.m., May 18, Donor Bus, 209 S. Hamilton St., McLean; Community Blood Drive hosted by Mount Hope-Funks Grove FPD.
Appointments, ImpactLife; 8 a.m.-1 p.m., May 20, Conference Room, Hudson Fire Station; Community Blood Drive hosted by Hudson Woman's Club and Hudson Elementary School.
Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Monday; 12:45-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 12:30-5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, Bloomington.
Tuesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Wednesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., State Farm Operations Center, Bloomington; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Activity and Recreation Center, Normal.
Thursday; 9:45-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 2-6 p.m., Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, Normal.
May 13; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
May 14; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.