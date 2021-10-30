Report: Bloomington's LIFE Center served 1,600 more people than last year

BLOOMINGTON — True to its mission, Bloomington's LIFE Center for Independent Living continued to push past barriers throughout the past year.

In an annual report released earlier this week, LIFE CIL staffers detailed the nonprofit's continued efforts to safely provide services to area adults with disabilities despite the COVID-19 pandemic's persistence.

The report shows a total of 2,649 people received some sort of service from the nonprofit, with information and referral-providing making up the majority of services (2,489), ahead of independent living skills (152).

Of those who received help from LIFE CIL, 160 people received extended or more long-term services; the majority (102) were over the age of 59.

Staff reports indicate the "small-but-mighty organization" — as described by board president Erin Engle — dedicated about 1,828 hours to community service, including outreach, community education and training.

Among other initiatives, LIFE CIL team members spent a part of this year creating a training unit for the McLean County Health Department aimed at making the vaccination process more accessible to those with disabilities.

Despite the fact that the report examines LIFE CIL's efforts from July 2020 to June 2021, in which the pandemic affected the center's ability to offer in-person services in some cases, that's 1,614-person jump in people served from last year, according to the nonprofit.

