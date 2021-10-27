Recalled room spray tied to illness outbreak was sold at Pekin Walmart

PEKIN — Anyone who purchased a lavender-scented Better Homes and Garden room spray from the Pekin Walmart this year is urged to stop using it immediately, according to the Tazewell County Health Department.
The product, a Walmart-sold Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray, has been tied to a bacterial illness outbreak that's hit 18 states so far, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Two people, including one child, have died from complications related to
melioidosis, an infection that comes after exposure to a rare bacteria federal health officials said was found in the brand's "Lavender and Chamomile" room sprays.
Walmart took about 3,900 bottles of the BHG room spray off its website and off the shelves of the 55 stores where it was sold across the U.S, according to the federal
Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Tazewell County health officials said anyone who bought the spray from the Pekin Walmart should follow the CDC's protocol for returning the product to Walmart directly:
Other Illinois Walmarts where the spray was sold include those in Galesburg and Quincy,
per a list put out by the retail giant on Tuesday.
Over 3,000 students and close to 7,000 spectators from across the state came to Hancock Stadium in Normal on Saturday for the Illinois State Marching Band Championships.
READ MORE HERE.
Photos: Students join the Rev. Jesse Jackson as they march for Jelani Day in Peru
Students gathered at the Illinois River to join Rev. Jesse Jackson's march that traced Jelani Day's whereabouts in Peru, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Carmen Bolden Day, center, on Tuesday holds hands with the Rev. Jesse Jackson under the Peru bridge that passes over the Illinois River where her son Jelani Day was found. Participants called for more attention on the investigation into Day's disappearance and death.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Zena Day on Tuesday points to the location where the car of her brother Jelani Day was found in Peru. An estimated 500 people gathered in LaSalle County for a march to demand answers in the death of Jelani Day, an Illinois State University student who disappeared in Bloomington in August.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A march led by the Rev. Jesse Jackson is held in Peru on Tuesday. Participants called on authorities to find answers in the death of Jelani Day, an Illinois State University student who was found dead in the Illinois River last month.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Students stood on the bank of the Illinois River opposite of where Jelani Day's body was found. The students were part of Rev. Jesse Jackson's march that traced Day's whereabouts, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University student Emily Escobedo joined other students who participated in Rev. Jesse Jackson's march that traced Jelani Day's whereabouts in Peru, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Many people from the Bloomington-Normal area joined Rev. Jesse Jackson's march that traced Jelani Day's whereabouts in Peru, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
More than 500 people from across Illinois joined Rev. Jesse Jackson's march that traced Julani Day's whereabouts when disappeared in Peru, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Carmen Bolden Day and Rev. Jesse Jackson talked to more than 500 people who gathered to marched across Peru tracing Jelani Day's whereabouts, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State University students joined Rev. Jesse Jackson's march that traced Jelani Day's whereabouts in Peru, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
More than 500 people listened to Rev. Jesse Jackson motivate them to march along a route that traced Jelani Day's whereabouts when he disappeared in Peru, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Carmen Bolden Day and Rev. Jesse Jackson talked to more than 500 people who gathered to marched across Peru tracing Jelani Day's whereabouts, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!