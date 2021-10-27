Recalled room spray tied to illness outbreak was sold at Pekin Walmart

PEKIN — Anyone who purchased a lavender-scented Better Homes and Garden room spray from the Pekin Walmart this year is urged to stop using it immediately, according to the Tazewell County Health Department.

The product, a Walmart-sold Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray, has been tied to a bacterial illness outbreak that's hit 18 states so far, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Two people, including one child, have died from complications related to melioidosis, an infection that comes after exposure to a rare bacteria federal health officials said was found in the brand's "Lavender and Chamomile" room sprays.

Walmart took about 3,900 bottles of the BHG room spray off its website and off the shelves of the 55 stores where it was sold across the U.S, according to the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Tazewell County health officials said anyone who bought the spray from the Pekin Walmart should follow the CDC's protocol for returning the product to Walmart directly:

Other Illinois Walmarts where the spray was sold include those in Galesburg and Quincy, per a list put out by the retail giant on Tuesday.

