Recalled room spray tied to illness outbreak was sold at Pekin Walmart

PEKIN — Anyone who purchased a lavender-scented Better Homes and Garden room spray from the Pekin Walmart this year is urged to stop using it immediately, according to the Tazewell County Health Department. 

The product, a Walmart-sold Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray, has been tied to a bacterial illness outbreak that's hit 18 states so far, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Two people, including one child, have died from complications related to melioidosis, an infection that comes after exposure to a rare bacteria federal health officials said was found in the brand's "Lavender and Chamomile" room sprays. 

Walmart took about 3,900 bottles of the BHG room spray off its website and off the shelves of the 55 stores where it was sold across the U.S, according to the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Update: Coroner IDs body found in Lake Bloomington

Tazewell County health officials said anyone who bought the spray from the Pekin Walmart should follow the CDC's protocol for returning the product to Walmart directly: 

1. Do not open the bottle. Do not throw away or dispose of the bottle in the regular trash.

2. Double bag the bottle in clean, clear zip-top bags and place in a small cardboard box. Return the bagged and boxed product to a Walmart store.

3. Surfaces that may have come into contact with the spray should be washed or wiped down and any symptoms of illness reported to a primary care doctor. 

Other Illinois Walmarts where the spray was sold include those in Galesburg and Quincy, per a list put out by the retail giant on Tuesday

