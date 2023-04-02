BLOOMINGTON — Take it from a Central Catholic tennis coach: Hannah Meece said you can play pickleball “your whole life.”

She was one of 322 players, or “picklers,” who competed Sunday at the “B-Town Throw Down Pickleball Tournament” in Bloomington, hosted at the Evergreen Racquet Club. The event began Friday and ran through Sunday.

Paddle “dinks” (a term for lightly tapping the ball) weren’t the only thing going up Sunday. Club General Manager Colleen Curran said they had around 20 more registrations than last year's tournament.

The Pantagraph reported while covering last year’s tournament that the sport is one of the fastest growing in the nation. On Sunday, Curran said that’s still true.

Diane Lam, of Bloomington, said she previously didn’t think she could make new friends at her age. Now, after picking up pickleball, the 52-year-old woman said she has a new group.

Lam also said she thinks there’s a shortage of pickleball courts in the Twin Cities, and she wishes for more courts to be built in Bloomington.

The sport’s growth was described as “astronomical” by Darren Spacal. The 43-year-old pickler from Yorkville teamed up with Kim Walsh, 52, of St. Charles, and together won a bronze medal in the intermediate Level 3.5.

Walsh said it’s an addicting sport, and she made a bunch of new friends at the tournament.

Curran added tennis is still popular, but pickleball is growing faster. With the professional “Pickleball Ball Slam” tournament being broadcast Sunday by ESPN out of Hollywood, Florida, she said: “The irony is not lost on us.”

Learn from everybody

Chicago’s Amber VanHemel competed in the Twin Cities too, and agreed the sport is addicting. She said she got started during COVID when she was looking for a new hobby.

Her favorite part about pickleball is the community, she said. VanHemel, 25, added the sport is an “age-equalizer” too, and does not divide competitive players by how old they are.

“Every game is different, every point is different, and I think that’s what’s so fun about it,” she said.

Through pickleball, VanHemel said she can make friends, better herself and develop her playing skills.

She was paired at the tournament with Palatine’s Josh Labuda, 24. He said the competition is one of his favorite parts of the sport. The other, he said, is the welcoming and supportive atmosphere.

“Everybody has different playing styles ... there’s a lot of ways to do things in pickleball,” Labuda said. “With that, everybody can learn from everybody.”

He advised new players to find a court and show up with a paddle. If they don’t have one, he said someone might have one to share.

Spacal said he keeps three paddles with him. Walsh said she packs four.