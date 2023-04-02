From left, 25-year-old Amber VanHemel, of Chicago, returns a volley with teammate Josh Laduba, 24, of Palatine, while competing Sunday a the "B-Town Throw Down Pickleball Tournament in Bloomington.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
BLOOMINGTON — Take it from a Central Catholic tennis coach: Hannah Meece said you can play pickleball “your whole life.”
She was one of 322 players, or “picklers,” who competed Sunday at the “B-Town Throw Down Pickleball Tournament” in Bloomington, hosted at the Evergreen Racquet Club. The event began Friday and ran through Sunday.
Paddle “dinks” (a term for lightly tapping the ball) weren’t the only thing going up Sunday. Club General Manager Colleen Curran said they had around 20 more registrations than last year's tournament.
The Pantagraph reported while covering last year’s tournament that the sport is one of the fastest growing in the nation. On Sunday, Curran said that’s still true.
From right, Diane Lam, 52, of Bloomington, and Lee Lin, 57.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Diane Lam, of Bloomington, said she previously didn’t think she could make new friends at her age. Now, after picking up pickleball, the 52-year-old woman said she has a new group.
Lam also said she thinks there’s a shortage of pickleball courts in the Twin Cities, and she wishes for more courts to be built in Bloomington.
The sport’s growth was described as “astronomical” by Darren Spacal. The 43-year-old pickler from Yorkville teamed up with Kim Walsh, 52, of St. Charles, and together won a bronze medal in the intermediate Level 3.5.
From left, Darren Spacal, 43, of Yorkville, and Kim Walsh, 52, of St. Charles. Photo taken April 2 at Evergreen Racquet Club.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Walsh said it’s an addicting sport, and she made a bunch of new friends at the tournament.
Curran added tennis is still popular, but pickleball is growing faster. With the professional “Pickleball Ball Slam” tournament being broadcast Sunday by ESPN out of Hollywood, Florida, she said: “The irony is not lost on us.”
Learn from everybody
Chicago’s Amber VanHemel competed in the Twin Cities too, and agreed the sport is addicting. She said she got started during COVID when she was looking for a new hobby.
Her favorite part about pickleball is the community, she said. VanHemel, 25, added the sport is an “age-equalizer” too, and does not divide competitive players by how old they are.
Josh Labuda, 24, of Palatine, left, serves a pickleball round at a tournament hosted at the Evergreen Racquet Club in Bloomington.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
“Every game is different, every point is different, and I think that’s what’s so fun about it,” she said.
Through pickleball, VanHemel said she can make friends, better herself and develop her playing skills.
She was paired at the tournament with Palatine’s Josh Labuda, 24. He said the competition is one of his favorite parts of the sport. The other, he said, is the welcoming and supportive atmosphere.
“Everybody has different playing styles ... there’s a lot of ways to do things in pickleball,” Labuda said. “With that, everybody can learn from everybody.”
Kari Senica, of Springfield, closes in on the net for a dink at a Sunday pickleball tournament in Bloomington.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
He advised new players to find a court and show up with a paddle. If they don’t have one, he said someone might have one to share.
Spacal said he keeps three paddles with him. Walsh said she packs four.
LeBron James, the Clooneys, and the Kardashians are all fans of pickleball. But what is it and why is it so popular?
Today in sports history: April 2
1939: Ralph Guldahl beats Sam Snead by one stroke to capture Masters
1939 — Ralph Guldahl beats Sam Snead by one stroke to capture the Masters.
AP FILE
1984: Patrick Ewing leads Georgetown to NCAA championship win over Houston
1984 — Georgetown, led by junior center Patrick Ewing and freshman forward Reggie Williams, beats Houston 84-75 to win the NCAA championship in Seattle.
AP FILE
1990: UNLV pounds Duke 103-73 to win its first NCAA championship
1990 — UNLV pounds Duke 103-73 to win its first NCAA championship and extend the Blue Devils’ streak to eight Final Four appearances without a title. The Runnin’ Rebels become the first team to score more than 100 points in a championship game and the 30-point margin is the largest ever.
UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian chews on his towel while watching his Runnin' Rebels run over Duke University in the championship game of the Final Four in Denver, April 2, 1990. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
AP FILE
1995 and 2000: UConn beats Tennessee to win national titles
1995 — Connecticut caps an unbeaten season by defeating Tennessee 70-64 for the NCAA women’s championship. The Huskies, 35-0, become the winningest basketball team for one season in Division I.
2000 — Connecticut wins its second women’s national championship with a 71-52 victory over Tennessee. The top-ranked Huskies beat No. 2 Tennessee for the second time in three meetings this season.
Connecticut players leave the bench to join teammates on the court to celebrate their 70-64 victory over Tennessee in the NCAA Womens Final Four Championship game, Sunday, April 2, 1995, Minneapolis, Minn. The players are unidentified.
AP FILE
2005: Illinois advances to NCAA championship game, ties single-season wins record
2005 — Roger Powell Jr. and Luther Head score 20 points apiece leading Illinois to a 72-57 win over Louisville in semifinals of the Final Four. With the win, the Illini (37-1) ties the single-season NCAA record for victories.
AP FILE
2007: Florida Gators win second straight national championship
2007 — The Florida Gators keep their stranglehold on the college basketball world with an 84-75 victory over Ohio State for their second straight national championship.
AP FILE
2012: Doron Lamb leads Kentucky to its eighth men's national championship
2012 — Doron Lamb scores 22 points as Kentucky wins its eighth men’s national championship, holding off Kansas for a 67-59 victory.
AP FILE
2014: LA Lakers handed 50th loss for first time since 1974-75
2014 — The Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers 107-102 to give the Lakers their 50th loss of the season. The last time the Lakers had 50 or more losses was 1974-75 (30-52).
AP FILE
2016: Villanova advances to national championship game with 44-point rout of Oklahoma
2016 — Villanova advances to the national championship game with the biggest margin of victory in Final Four history, overwhelming Oklahoma 95-51. The margin topped 34-point Final Four wins by Cincinnati over Oregon State in 1962 and Michigan State over Penn in 1979.
AP FILE
2017: So Yeon Ryu birdies 18th hole in playoff to win her second major title
2017 — So Yeon Ryu wins the ANA Inspiration in a one-hole playoff with Lexi Thompson, who was given a four-stroke penalty late in the final round for an incorrect ball placement a day earlier. Ryu birdies the 18th hole in the playoff to win her second major title.
AP FILE
2017: Dawn Staley, South Carolina win their first women’s national championship
2017 — A’ja Wilson scores 23 points to help coach Dawn Staley and South Carolina win their first women’s national championship with a 67-55 victory over Mississippi State. Staley made the Final Four three times as a player at Virginia but never won. She also led the Gamecocks to the national semifinals two years ago before losing to Notre Dame.
AP FILE
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter:
@BrendanDenison
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!