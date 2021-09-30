OSF HealthCare awarded $940K in grants for telehealth projects

PEORIA — OSF HealthCare is set to receive nearly $944,000 in federal grant money to continue pandemic-era telehealth services.

The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday the Peoria-based health system would get a share of $41 million in funding set aside for health care agencies to provide virtual doctor visits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

OSF said in a news release Thursday that it has run "nearly 93,000 virtual visit encounters since the beginning of the pandemic, with many of these visits occurring in low-income, underserved and rural counties."

"The funding from the FCC's COVID-19 Telehealth Program will allow that work to continue, specifically providing telehealth devices for video and telephonic connections between patients and providers, with a particular focus on the low-income and hardest-hit areas across the communities it serves," OSF said in a statement.

The FCC's COVID-19 Telehealth Program was established in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Last year, 539 health projects around the country were funded in the first round of applications, depleting its $200 million budget.