Nursing shortage could impact McLean County Jail

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Detention Facility is nearly back to pre-pandemic staffing levels, but officials say a national shortage of health care workers could impact future recruiting efforts.

Jail superintendent Diane Hughes said the medical department currently employs 11 staffers, ranging from full-time employees (two registered nurses, one licensed practical nurse, one office support specialist) to part-time LPNs or RNs who work on an as-needed basis.

By Nov. 8, there will be two full-time registered nurses employed at the jail, putting that figure at pre-pandemic totals.

At 12 employees, that means the facility will be just one employee shorter than they were in October 2020.

"What I'm told is part of it is the ... the nursing shortage, overall," Hughes told The Pantagraph. "Part of it is because of the nurses who are retiring. As far as COVID goes, obviously there's been some effect, but I don't think it's significant because we've covered all of the nurse hours."

The hardest part, she said, is recruiting early-career nurses to consider correctional facilities as a potential workplace.

"I think a lot of the newer nurses coming out of school, they just don't think of corrections. We try to do some recruitment for nursing when we go to job fairs for corrections," she said. "We will have nursing staff there whenever possible to help attract people."

The jail is at 104 W. Front St. in Bloomington.

Hughes said when staffing levels aren't full, extra work falls onto the shoulders of the employees who are still around.

"You're doing more with less people, but we do it," she said. "Once we get up to 12, it may only just be one (employee) down."

What adequate staffing means may differ depending on who's doing the defining. According to Camille Bennett, ACLU director of corrections reform, having a full staff depends on the need of the inmates.

"It comes down to how many people they have to care for and whether they have medical coverage," Bennett said. "People come into jail with a higher percent of medical issues than the rest of the general population. In some cases, it's dramatically higher. If you don’t have access to medical care, on a 24-hour basis, for emergent issues, then you don’t have adequate staff. Especially, you just can’t neglect somebody who’s having a heart attack. There always needs to be access to medical care."

Hughes said that the best way to subvert a potential shortage of jail-based medical workers is by convincing those starting out in the field that the work is rewarding.

"You're helping people who obviously are in a situation in which they need the support and the care while they're here," she said. "It's very rewarding and (inmates) are so appreciative of that. I think that's a huge aspect: serving the community, being able to help people who are at a time in their life that may not be the best time, but making sure that they get the care and the treatment and the support that they need while they're here."

