Normal rec center leader honored for helping seniors

NORMAL —  Keeping older adults connected to the Activity and Recreation Center despite its physical doors being shut has landed the center's director of operations, Rick Lewis, a leadership award from East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging

Lewis is the recipient of the Dr. Arthur H. Larsen Leadership Award for 2021.

Rick Lewis and Susan Real

Rick Lewis, director of operations at the Activities and Recreation Center in Normal, recieves the Dr. Arthur H. Larsen Leadership Award for 2021 from Susan Real, executive director of the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Agingg. 

The recognition is giving annually to a community member who has "demonstrated outstanding leadership in advancing programs, services and opportunities for older persons in East Central Illinois," according to a statement from the group. 

By way of pivoting to Zoom and phone calls to keep seniors connected to the ARC, as well as holding blood drives and mass vaccination clinics, Lewis "improved the lives of thousands of seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic," the agency said. 

ARC Member Services kept some programming ongoing virtually, even though COVID mitigations prevented in-person gatherings, made 5,800 wellness check and 3,800 birthday calls via phone under Lewis' direction. Once vaccinations were available, a partnership between ARC, the McLean County Health Department and Carle BroMenn Medical Center resulted in vaccination clinics where 5,800 older adults to get their shots. 

Lewis also serves on ECIAA's Advisory Council. He has been director of ARC since 2019. 

