New McLean County COVID infection data released

McLean County added 136 cases of COVID between Friday and Monday, health officials said on Tuesday.

The additional infections brings total cases to 20,831, with 28 currently hospitalized and 443 isolating at home. Ninety-two percent of intensive care unit hospital beds are in use.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks McLean County as having a "high community transmission" based on the seven-day moving average of new cases per 100,000, which stands at 176.08.

About 181,342 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County and 52.52% of the population are fully vaccinated.

Of Illinois residents, 53.44% are fully vaccinated. A total of 24,133 with COVID-19 have died, according to the state Department of Public Health. 

