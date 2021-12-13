New data: 4 with COVID die in McLean County since Friday

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department announced four more deaths of people with COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 294.

The deaths include two men in their 60s and two women, one in her 100s and one in her 70s, the department's Monday COVID update said. The two women were associated with long-term care.

Another 287 new cases were reported on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Twenty-seven county residents are in the hospital due to COVID, with 45 people total hospitalized with the virus at hospitals in the county. A total of 93% of county hospital beds are in use, including 85% of ICU beds.

The county continues to see high community transmission.

The department also said that children aged 16 and 17 can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech booster. The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the use last week. The CDC recommends everyone over 18 receive a booster.

There are several upcoming vaccination clinics, including ones at Grossinger Motors arena from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and later this month on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30. There is also a clinic at the Hudson Fire Department on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

These clinics are only for those 12 and older. Walk-ins are accepted but pre-registration is encouraged. This can be done at the health department website or by calling (309)888-5600 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Other vaccine locations can be found on the federal government site at www.vaccines.gov.

MCHD reported 57.34% of county residents are fully vaccinated, including 11.25% of children aged 5 to 11.

