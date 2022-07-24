Motorcyclists roar through Bloomington-Normal to raise funds for Alzheimer's research

NORMAL — A community effort in the Twin Cities is rolling onward to help end Alzheimer’s disease.

The Nephilim Illinois Widows Sons Masonic Riders Association chapter, in addition to other area residents, put on a motorcycle ride and car, truck and bike show Saturday to support the Alzheimer’s Association, along with its Walk to End Alzheimer’s coming up Oct. 8 in Normal.

At least 40 members of the Widows Sons wheeled in for the event. Thirteen Nephilim Illinois members came from Normal, Bloomington, Danvers, Fisher, Champaign, Rantoul, Mahomet, Tolono and Kentucky, according to the MRA secretary, Scotty Bevill. Other Widows Sons groups were One Five of Peoria, Two Rivers of Vienna. Also in attendance were the Eagle Riders of Clinton, Indiana.

“Pretty much all of Central Illinois is here from the Widows Sons,” he said.

Event co-organizer David Myers, of Normal, recently became a Freemason and serves in the Illinois chapter board of the Alzheimer’s Association. He said his wife, Cheryl, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2012 and died in 2019.

Myers said people start coming out of the woodwork when you talk about Alzheimer's. Now with his own journey complete, he said his goal is to help other families get through their own Alzheimer’s journeys.

“The Alzheimer's Association has so many things available and the only way they can do that is through the money we raise to provide those things,” he said, noting that the association puts on events like the Walk to End Alzheimer's and The Longest Day, and they staff a call center with doctors available to help.

Laura Kraynak, a volunteer walk chair with the Alzheimer’s Association, said the Saturday event was absolutely amazing.

“We’re so grateful for this,” she said. “The Widows Sons have been such great supporters.”

Kraynak added it was wonderful to hear everyone’s stories.

Bevill also said the event was held as a memorial to Myers’ late wife. Myers also helped organize a ride last year, but said the weather caused problems.

Myers is also looking at the long-term outlook for the disease. He said by 2050, there will be 15 million people with the disease. That figure is currently 6 million, he said.

“It’s not just about raising money,” said Myers. “It’s about raising awareness.”

A silent auction and raffle were also held Saturday, with items donated by either the Widows Sons or local nursing homes, Bevill said. BloNo Pizza Co. provided the venue for Saturday’s event, and he added the business is donating 15% of the day’s profits to the Alzheimer's Association.

A total amount of money raised for the association was not available Sunday.

In attendance was Casey “Gilligan” Marillia, of Eminence, Kentucky. The Nephilim Illinois member said he used to visit his grandma each summer and noticed she started repeating things when she was 63. Marillia said when she was 67, there were times when she couldn’t remember who her grandson was.

“It’s a very hard disease to watch someone go through,” he said.

Marillia said he loves all the support the ride has gotten, and he hopes it will grow in future years.

Two of Myers’ kids, Kara Hanley, 30, and Kevin Myers, 27, were present, too.

Kevin Myers agreed that the turnout Saturday was heartwarming. He said a big part of their Alzheimer’s journey was seeing the community rally around them.

Hanley said she learned through their journey that it’s not something you can do on your own.

“Being able to see people from all different walks of life, with all different kinds of stories, and all different ties to Alzheimer’s also come out and want to support not only our family, but their brothers and sisters as well, is just one of the things that gives us hope,” she said.

While the initiative was not formally organized by a local Freemason’s lodge, Bevill said their members' efforts to serve the Alzheimer’s Association are in line with the Freemason’s motto of “making good men better.”