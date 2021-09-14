 Skip to main content
Mobile foodbank to visit Normal for distribution event

Karen Timmerman, of Normal, talks to attendees Saturday at the Midwest Food Bank Taste & Tour event in Normal. Timmerman, who has been volunteering with the food bank for nine years, explained how the food bank aids disaster victims. 

NORMAL — Those facing food insecurity in Bloomington-Normal can receive relief through an upcoming distribution event.

The Eastern Illinois Foodbank is hosting a giveaway at Normal Community West High School, 501 N. Parkside Road, for families in need on Oct. 16 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

The event is open to McLean County residents and attendees are encouraged to bring boxes or bags for transportation. People are encouraged to pre-register at eifclient.com. Registration does not guarantee a place in line.

Foodmobile is a mobile food pantry system seeking to bring nutritious food to areas of need. It is supported by Jewel-Osco Nourishing Neighbors.

Income thresholds follow the Emergency Food Assistance Program eligibility guidelines that went into effect March 25, 2020. Visit eifoodbank.org for more information on upcoming distribution events.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

