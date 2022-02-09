McLean County's hospitals are full, health department reports

BLOOMINGTON — All of McLean County’s hospital beds are full, the McLean County Health Department reported Wednesday.

Twenty-six McLean County residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19 and McLean County’s two hospitals have a total of 27 COVID patients.

Wednesday's report was the first time since December that intensive care unit beds in the county have been at capacity.

According to data released by Carle Health, all 27 of the county’s hospitalized COVID patients were at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, with two of those patients being treated in the ICU.

The health department also reported 119 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, and since Tuesday, 39 more people are considered recovered.

In total, 1,065 people are isolating at home because of COVID, MCHD said.

The county’s rolling seven-day positivity rate was 5.6% through Tuesday and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, McLean County is still experiencing high community transmission.

Four COVID-19 vaccination sessions are scheduled at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. On Feb. 10 and 24, those ages 12 and up can be vaccinated from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., and those ages 5 to 11 can be vaccinated from 1 to 4 p.m.

Pre-registration is available at health.mcleancountyil.gov or by calling the MCHD COVID-19 Call Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday at 309-888-5600.

In McLean County, 59.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to MCHD. Statewide, 62.6% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.

Testing efforts continue across McLean County. To find a testing site or an open appointment, visit health.mcleancountyil.gov.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.