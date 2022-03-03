McLean County's 7-day positivity rate dips below 1%

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County’s rolling seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is down to 0.5%, the health department reported Thursday.

MCHD also reported 26 new cases of the virus, with 297 people in isolation for COVID.

Since Wednesday’s report, 17 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Twenty-two McLean County residents were in the hospital because of COVID, and McLean County hospitals reported they have a total of four COVID patients.

The county’s intensive care units were 62% full Thursday, and 89% of the county’s total hospital beds were in use.

No new COVID deaths were reported Thursday, leaving that total at 361 since the pandemic began. The county has seen a total of 49,053 COVID cases.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated McLean County’s COVID-19 community level is low, testing and vaccination efforts continue.

A single-day testing clinic will be available from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Pre-registration is recommended and available at mcleancountyil.gov.

Information on other local testing sites as well as local vaccination clinics is also on the county website.

In McLean County, 61.5% of the population is considered fully vaccinated, and statewide 63.83% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

