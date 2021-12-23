McLean County urges testing as COVID cases spike statewide

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department is encouraging people to get tested for COVID-19 as cases continue to climb in the county and statewide.

MCHD's COVID update for Thursday announced 240 new cases of the illness, with 1,272 people isolating at home. The total of confirmed or probable cases in the county is now 28,230.

Statewide there have been 77,246 new cases since Dec. 17, the Illinois Department of Public Health released Thursday. There have also been another 318 COVID deaths in Illinois in the past week.

The state reached a cumulative total of more than 2 million cases on Wednesday. It also set a new record for daily new cases on Wednesday.

MCHD did not report any new deaths on Thursday, with the total remaining at 300 dead from the illness since the pandemic started.

There are 32 county residents in the hospital, with a total of 43 COVID patients in hospitals in the county. Bed usage has gone down since earlier this week but remains above state and federal recommendations, with 85% of ICU beds in use and 93% of all beds in use.

The state as a whole has 4,271 people in the hospital with COVID, including 867 in ICUs, IDPH said.

Locally, the seven-day rolling positivity rate, as of Wednesday, was 7.1%, MCHD's update said. The state edged past the 8% mark, with a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 8.6% on Wednesday.

Given the high community transmission and spike in cases, MCHD is encouraging everyone who is showing symptoms or has been exposed to someone with COVID to be tested. Those who are exposed to the coronavirus should be tested five to seven days after exposure, even if they are not showing symptoms.

Local testing locations can be found on the health department's website.

There are two vaccination clinics remaining this month, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 29 and 30 at Grossinger Motors Arena.

MCHD announced two more vaccination clinics for next month, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 6 and Jan. 13 at Grossinger Motors Arena.

All four clinics are only for those 12 and older. Walk-ins are accepted, but registration is encouraged. Those interested can register on the department website or by calling (309) 888-5600.

IDPH is also partnering with Western Avenue Community Center on Jan. 10 for a walk-in clinic for those 12 and older, the center shared on its Facebook page. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the center, 600 N. Western Ave., Bloomington.

The county still lags the state in vaccination, at 57.93% of county residents and 60.16% of state residents vaccinated, according to MCHD's update.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

