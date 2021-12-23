 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Cintas

People are also reading…

alert top story

McLean County urges testing as COVID cases spike statewide

  • 0

A further 119,789 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Thursday, official figures show. This is the highest daily total of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, as the Omicron variant spreads.

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department is encouraging people to get tested for COVID-19 as cases continue to climb in the county and statewide

MCHD's COVID update for Thursday announced 240 new cases of the illness, with 1,272 people isolating at home. The total of confirmed or probable cases in the county is now 28,230.

Watch now: Illinois sets record for daily coronavirus cases

Statewide there have been 77,246 new cases since Dec. 17, the Illinois Department of Public Health released Thursday. There have also been another 318 COVID deaths in Illinois in the past week.

The state reached a cumulative total of more than 2 million cases on Wednesday. It also set a new record for daily new cases on Wednesday. 

Virus Outbreak New York (copy)

People wait in line Monday to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York. Just a couple of weeks ago, New York City seemed like a relative bright spot in the U.S. coronavirus struggle. Now it's a hot spot, confronting a dizzying spike in cases, a scramble for testing, a quandary over a major event and an exhausting sense of déjà vu.

MCHD did not report any new deaths on Thursday, with the total remaining at 300 dead from the illness since the pandemic started.

There are 32 county residents in the hospital, with a total of 43 COVID patients in hospitals in the county. Bed usage has gone down since earlier this week but remains above state and federal recommendations, with 85% of ICU beds in use and 93% of all beds in use. 

The state as a whole has 4,271 people in the hospital with COVID, including 867 in ICUs, IDPH said. 

Watch now: McLean County COVID deaths, hospitalizations increase

Locally, the seven-day rolling positivity rate, as of Wednesday, was 7.1%, MCHD's update said. The state edged past the 8% mark, with a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 8.6% on Wednesday. 

Given the high community transmission and spike in cases, MCHD is encouraging everyone who is showing symptoms or has been exposed to someone with COVID to be tested. Those who are exposed to the coronavirus should be tested five to seven days after exposure, even if they are not showing symptoms.

Local testing locations can be found on the health department's website.

There are two vaccination clinics remaining this month, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 29 and 30 at Grossinger Motors Arena. 

137 new COVID cases Friday in McLean County, 59K in Illinois this week

MCHD announced two more vaccination clinics for next month, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 6 and Jan. 13 at Grossinger Motors Arena.

All four clinics are only for those 12 and older. Walk-ins are accepted, but registration is encouraged. Those interested can register on the department website or by calling (309) 888-5600.

IDPH is also partnering with Western Avenue Community Center on Jan. 10 for a walk-in clinic for those 12 and older, the center shared on its Facebook page. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the center, 600 N. Western Ave., Bloomington. 

The county still lags the state in vaccination, at 57.93% of county residents and 60.16% of state residents vaccinated, according to MCHD's update. 

Connor Wood's 5 most memorable stories from 2021

Since I started at The Pantagraph in August, my stories only span the later part of this year. Still, stepping into this new beat has given me a chance to cover stories that will have long term impacts on education, from pre-K through PhDs, in Bloomington-Normal. These past four months have also introduced me to people whose stories I am honored to have had the chance to share, at least in part. I hope you enjoy reading.

Illinois State remembers Jelani Day

Illinois State remembers Jelani Day

Illinois State University students, faculty and staff came together with Jelani Day's family and other mourners for a memorial service on Oct.…

Stuart Henderson protected generals

Stuart Henderson protected generals

Stuart Henderson was a protective service agent while in the Marine Corps, which led to him meeting, and protecting, many of the high ranking …

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Follow these pet friendly tips for a paw-sitively amazing Christmas

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Illinois sets record for daily coronavirus cases

Watch now: Illinois sets record for daily coronavirus cases

Days before Christmas, Illinois health officials on Wednesday reported 16,581 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, setting a record for daily cases and pushing the total number of reported infections since the start of the pandemic past 2 million.

The latest health events in Central Illinois

The latest health events in Central Illinois

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.

Paul Rudd hosts 'SNL' sans audience, Charli XCX amid omicron

Paul Rudd hosts 'SNL' sans audience, Charli XCX amid omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 was indeed inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus meant there was no live audience to see it happen. Instead, viewers at home saw new sketches taped earlier in the week, as well as highlights from years past.

Watch Now: Related Video

Follow these pet friendly tips for a paw-sitively amazing Christmas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News