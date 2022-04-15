 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McLean County surpasses 50,000 total COVID cases

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County saw another increase in COVID-19 cases this week, with over 100 more cases reported than last week, the health department said Friday. 

The McLean County Health Department reported 377 new cases in the past week, bringing the county's total probable and confirmed cases since March 2020 to 50,109. 

Since the county moved to weekly updates five weeks ago, McLean County has averaged about 191 cases per week. 

Statewide, 14,049 new cases had been reported in Illinois since April 8, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday. 

McLean County still remains in the low community level, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

No new COVID-related deaths were reported in the county this week, leaving the total number of such deaths at 366 since the pandemic began. Forty-five COVID-related deaths were reported across the state. 

With data updated through Tuesday, April 12, 1.9% of staffed inpatient beds were filled by COVID patients, MCHD reported. 

Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St. in Bloomington, will host free testing clinics next week from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and again from April 26-28.

Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is recommend. To register or find another testing clinic, visit health.mcleancountyil.gov/735/COVID-19-Local-Testing-Options or call the county COVID-19 Call Center at (309) 888-5600 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Information on vaccinations in McLean County is available on the county website at health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine.

MCHD is now offering appointment for second booster doses for those who qualify. Immunocompromised people who fit CDC criteria and people over age 50 who received an initial booster dose at least four months ago may be eligible for an additional mRNA booster "to increase their protection against severe disease from COVID-19," MCHD said. 

A booster clinic is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the Activity & Recreation Center, 600 W. Willow St. in Normal. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged and can be done online at health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine or by calling the county's COVID-19 Call Center.

For full CDC guidelines, visit bit.ly/3LL7Hp0. To schedule an appointment in McLean County, call the county COVID-19 Call Center. 

In McLean County, 62.22% of the population is fully vaccinated and statewide, 64.58% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated. 

The latest health events in Central Illinois

The latest health events in Central Illinois

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.

